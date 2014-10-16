“Twin Peaks” book will reveal what happened over the past 25 years

Co-creator Mark Frost is behind “The Secret Lives of Twin Peaks,” which will offer a deeper look into the original series. It”s due out in late 2015. Frost said in a statement: “This has long been a dream project of mine that will bring a whole other aspect of the world of Twin Peaks to life, for old fans and new. I couldn”t be more thrilled.”

“It”s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” beat most new shows last night in the demo

In fact, only four shows beat the 48-year-old rerun in demo numbers.

“Game of Thrones” confirms it”ll break its “no flashbacks” rule next season

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced the news this week in Spain: “Making the first season, we set a rule: No prophecies, dreams, or flashbacks. We already failed the first two, and this season we broke the third. So yes, this season will finally have flashbacks.”

Click Read Full Post For More

“New Girl” taps Billy Eichner to play a Grinch-like character for its holiday episode

He”ll play an airline rep who”s tired of dealing with passengers.

“The Americans” recruits Frank Langella

He”ll succeed Margo Martindale”s Claudia as the Jennings” new handler.

For Jimmy Fallon, everything is “fun”

As this supercut shows, Fallon keeps saying “so fun,” “kinda fun,” super fun,” “real fun,” etc.

“Orphan Black” reveals Season 3 details

A BBC America press release states that “season three reveals our clones are more vulnerable than ever before.”

Netflix”s “Lilyhammer” gets a poster and a premiere date

The season featuring guest-star Bruce Springsteen premieres Friday, Nov. 21 at 12:01 AM PT.

Letterman gets emotional introducing Foo Fighters” “Miracle”

In a web exclusive video, Dave told the audience how the song played a special role in his being a father. “This is the second song of theirs that will always have great, great meaning for me for the rest of my life,” said Letterman. (The 1st song, of course, being “Everlong,” which the Foo Fighters played when Letterman returned from heart surgery in 2000.) PLUS: Bill Murray abandons Letterman to run a marathon in his tuxedo.

Reminder: Tonight”s “The Wire” reunion will be streamed on the web

Yahoo will also be archiving tonight”s Paley Center panel, which takes place at 7:15 pm ET.

Australia”s “Family Feud” offends females with a “Name a Woman”s Job” category

“It was never going to end well.”

Armie Hammer”s wife”s life inspires an NBC sitcom pilot

Hammer is producing a comedy about parents who continue seeing their son”s girlfriend even after their breakup, which is what happened to Hammer”s wife.

Jon Gosselin has been evicted from his home

The former “Jon & Kate” star is reportedly jobless with nowhere to put his kids.

Jimmy Kimmel gets Ansel Elgort to prank his 12-year-old niece

Watch the “Divergent” star in disguise as a German makeup artist.