Two new Rolling Stones songs to feature on upcoming compilation album

The Rolling Stones are growling back with two brand-new songs.

Not only are the peerless rock troublemakers celebrating their 50th anniversary by playing four live shows later this year (for a reported $25 million, I might add), they’ve also announced a new career-spanning greatest-hits collection entitled “GRRR!” that’s slated to drop November 13.

In addition to all the group’s classic singles, including such hits as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Jumping Jack Flash” and “Brown Sugar,” the compilation will also feature a pair of new tracks: “Doom and Gloom” and “One Last Shot,” both of which were recorded during the group’s recent studio sessions in Paris, France. These represent the first studio tracks to be recorded by all four band members – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – since the release of their well-received 2005 album “A Bigger Bang.”

“GRRR!” will be made available in a variety of editions, including a 50-track 3-CD version and a “Super Deluxe” 80-track Box Set. You can check out the full list below.

Will you be purchasing “GRRR!” this November? Let us know in the comments.

“GRRR!” formats:

50 Track 3CD album

3CD / 50 tracks in a digipack with 24 page booklet

50 Track 3CD Deluxe Edition

3CD / 50 tracks in a DVD size box with 36 page hardback book and 5 postcards

Super Deluxe Edition Box Set

4CD / 80 tracks plus Bonus CD, 7″ Vinyl, Hardback book, Poster, 5 postcards in a presentation box

12″ Vinyl Box Set

5x 12″ Vinyl / 50 tracks in a casebound LP Box