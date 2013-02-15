A-

Tyler, the Creator’s new video ‘Domo 23’: The 10 Best Moments

02.15.13 6 years ago

Tyler, the Creator is hard at work on his next solo album, “Wolf,” and released two new songs and one long video in promoting it.

Below is the clip for smack-talker “Domo 23” as well as bedtime story (no, not the kid kind) “Bimmer,” both of which prominently feature the Odd Future rapper. OFWGKTA cohorts like Domo Genesis, Frank Ocean and manager Christian Clancy also make cameos as well in the Mexican slash Sumo wrestling clip.

Check out the video, check it again, and look at my list of the best 10 moments from the video.

“Wolf” is due on April 2nd through the Odd Future record label.

:06 The lip mumbling, pre-ring interview with Domo

:28 A penis banner

:52 Zombie hipster girl arm candies + malaise

1:20:I ate one roach and I made a lot of money.”

2:09 After hell-raising for the last couple of years and raising ire from rape jokes, “fag” jokes and general race-baiting, Tyler looks the listener square in the face and says “no homo.” The same reference Chris Brown used in his long, academic considerations of Odd Future’s Frank Ocean coming out of the closet. “Too soon?” Blam.

2:19 Who hasn’t thought of smoking a joint in-ring?

2:40 Those triplets. My God.

3:23 Ref gets down

4:06 “I’m the king of the world” Titanic riff in slow-motion.

4:28 Thanks to our Creator: a the song comparing a lady-lover to a car sticks to a strict 1-minute marker.

Bonus: Frank Ocean singing all over “Bimmer.”

Thanks for all the spit, guys.

