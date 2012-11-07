Update: Brett Ratner’s ‘Hercules’ starring Dwayne Johnson gets the greenlight

Dwayne Johnson has officially bagged a new potential franchise.
Brett Ratner’s “Hercules,” which the “Fast Five” star first attached himself to back in February, is scheduled to begin shooting early next year, according to Deadline. The project will be a joint co-production between MGM and Paramount.
Based on the Radical Comics graphic novel “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” written by Steve Moore and drawn by Cris Bolsin, the film was adapted for the screen by Ryan Condal, with revisions by Evan Spiliotopoulos (“Wanted 2”). The comic book follows Hercules as he is contracted by the King of Thrace to mold his army into a group of fearsome and ruthless warriors.
“Hercules” is just the latest big-screen adventure to feature a version of the famed mythological character, who has enjoyed a long history on both the big and small screens. Most recently, actor Steve Byers portrayed the demigod in Tarsem Singh’s 2011 fantasy actioner “Immortals.”
Johnson has a tremendously busy upcoming release slate, with “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” Michael Bay’s “Pain & Gain,” “Snitch” opposite Susan Sarandon and “Fast Six” all scheduled for release in the first half of next year.
Do you think Johnson is the right fit for “Hercules,” or is there another actor you would have preferred?
I would prefer Joe Manganiello who plays Alcid on True Blood. He’s got the size, build and intensity. And hell look at him on True Blood with the full beard and mustache he wears. It just screams Hercules!
Agreed. I’m underwhelmed by this casting decision.
Wanna here something even more funny. Hercules (or Heracles in the Greek) was actually born Alcides. Alcides, Alcid, hmmmmm, there seems to be a connection. LOL!
You’re an idiot, Steven Byers played HERACLES not HERCULES
It’s actually the same character. Heracles is the Greek spelling of the name, Hercules is the Roman spelling.