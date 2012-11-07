Update: Brett Ratner’s ‘Hercules’ starring Dwayne Johnson gets the greenlight

Dwayne Johnson has officially bagged a new potential franchise.

Brett Ratner’s “Hercules,” which the “Fast Five” star first attached himself to back in February, is scheduled to begin shooting early next year, according to Deadline. The project will be a joint co-production between MGM and Paramount.

Based on the Radical Comics graphic novel “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” written by Steve Moore and drawn by Cris Bolsin, the film was adapted for the screen by Ryan Condal, with revisions by Evan Spiliotopoulos (“Wanted 2”). The comic book follows Hercules as he is contracted by the King of Thrace to mold his army into a group of fearsome and ruthless warriors.

“Hercules” is just the latest big-screen adventure to feature a version of the famed mythological character, who has enjoyed a long history on both the big and small screens. Most recently, actor Steve Byers portrayed the demigod in Tarsem Singh’s 2011 fantasy actioner “Immortals.”

Johnson has a tremendously busy upcoming release slate, with “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” Michael Bay’s “Pain & Gain,” “Snitch” opposite Susan Sarandon and “Fast Six” all scheduled for release in the first half of next year.

Do you think Johnson is the right fit for “Hercules,” or is there another actor you would have preferred?

