Vampire Weekend and Mumford & Sons to headline Sasquatch Festival

02.05.13 5 years ago

Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, the Postal Service, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will headline this year”s Sasquatch! Music Festival.

The alternative music festival takes place at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash., May 24-27.

The line-up also includes Sigur Ros, The xx, The Lumineers, Arctic Monkeys, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros. Imagine Dragons, Grimes, Built to Spill and Alt-J, among others.

An internet pre-sale starts Feb. 6, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Feb. 9. Four-day passes are $337.50 and includes camping and parking.

For more information, go here.

In other festival news, Phoenix will headline Maryland’s Sweetlife Festival, which takes place May 11 at the Merriweather Pavilion in Columbia. Other acts on the bill include Kendrick Lamar, Passion Pit, Solange and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

 

