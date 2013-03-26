Vampire Weekend push new album release back a week

Fans of Vampire Weekend are going to have to wait a little bit longer for “Modern Vampires of the City.” The XL set has been moved from May 7 to May 14.
The band, in the meantime, has two new songs to peruse. I like “Step” a bit better — it’s mouthy, vigilantly uppity, and a fun little outing into the world. “Diane Young,” however, maybe bring in some new listeners who may only think of the NYC-based band as a bop-rock country club. Everyone can join.
As previously reported, “Modern Vampires of the City” is the band’s first album since 2010’s “Contra,” which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Vampire Weekend also slated a new New York show this week, for April 28 at Roseland Ballroom. Tickets go on sale March 29. See all tour dates below.
Tour dates:
4/12 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan (w.Tanlines)
4/14 Indio, CA – Coachella
4/16 Davis, CA – Freeborn Hall at UC Davis (w.Tanlines) SOLD OUT
4/17 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (w.Tanlines) SOLD OUT
4/18 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater (w.Tanlines) SOLD OUT
4/21 Indio, CA – Coachella
4/28 New York, NY – Roseland Ballroom
5/15 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena (w.Haim)
5/16 Toronto, ONT – Sony Centre (w.Haim)
5/17 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit (w.Haim)
5/19 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater (w.Haim)
5/20 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w. Of Monsters And Men & Haim) SOLD OUT
5/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (w.Haim)
5/23 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (w.Haim)
5/24 George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival
6/23 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
8/2-4 Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival
8/9 Squamish, BC – Squamish Music Festival
