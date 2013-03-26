Vampire Weekend push new album release back a week

Fans of Vampire Weekend are going to have to wait a little bit longer for “Modern Vampires of the City.” The XL set has been moved from May 7 to May 14.

The band, in the meantime, has two new songs to peruse. I like “Step” a bit better — it’s mouthy, vigilantly uppity, and a fun little outing into the world. “Diane Young,” however, maybe bring in some new listeners who may only think of the NYC-based band as a bop-rock country club. Everyone can join.

As previously reported, “Modern Vampires of the City” is the band’s first album since 2010’s “Contra,” which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Vampire Weekend also slated a new New York show this week, for April 28 at Roseland Ballroom. Tickets go on sale March 29. See all tour dates below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tour dates:

4/12 Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan (w.Tanlines)

4/14 Indio, CA – Coachella

4/16 Davis, CA – Freeborn Hall at UC Davis (w.Tanlines) SOLD OUT

4/17 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater (w.Tanlines) SOLD OUT

4/18 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater (w.Tanlines) SOLD OUT

4/21 Indio, CA – Coachella

4/28 New York, NY – Roseland Ballroom

5/15 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena (w.Haim)

5/16 Toronto, ONT – Sony Centre (w.Haim)

5/17 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit (w.Haim)

5/19 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater (w.Haim)

5/20 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (w. Of Monsters And Men & Haim) SOLD OUT

5/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (w.Haim)

5/23 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (w.Haim)

5/24 George, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival

6/23 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

8/2-4 Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

8/9 Squamish, BC – Squamish Music Festival