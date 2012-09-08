Two major awards for ‘The Master,’ but Kim Ki-duk’s ‘Pieta’ takes Golden Lion at Venice

VENICE — Sorry for the delay there. The wi-fi in the press room went haywire, so I had to bolt the second the Golden Lion was announced and cycle furiously back to my apartment to get online again, like a lanyard-wearing Nancy Drew.
Clearly, however, technical difficulties weren’t just limited to the press room, as all manner of crossed signals and mixed messages made for the most confusing festival awards ceremony I’ve ever seen — and that was before word leaked of an abrupt switch, forced by festival brass, in the jury’s choice for the top prize.
After jury president Michael Mann announced at the start of the ceremony that no film could be given more than one award, two films were given a pair of statues. Minutes later, two winners were handed the wrong trophies, and were called back onto stage to exchange awards. And finally, it has emerged that film the jury deemed overwhelmingly the best in show hasn’t won the award for, well, best in show. Confused? So are we — and you didn’t have to watch this all play out in Italian.
Here’s how it apparently played out, according to The Hollywood Reporter: the jury was so dazzled by Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” that they voted to hand not only the Golden Lion for Best Film, but the Silver Lion for Best Director too, with a joint Best Actor prize for Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix to boot. That’s how much they liked it.
Such a sweep of the top categories may be commonplace at the Oscars, but it’s very rare indeed in the festival world — it happened at Cannes with “Barton Fink” in 1991 (though rules have since been changed to prevent another such occurrence), but it’s unprecedented at Venice. The Silver Lion may technically be termed a directing prize, but in festival circles, it’s regarded as a runner-up to the Golden Lion — a silver medal, as befits its name.
Festival organizers thought the trio of awards was overkill — redundant, even — and instructed the jury to reallocate one of the prizes. That’s understandable enough. Less clear is why the jury then decided to take the top prize away from Anderson’s film, and hand it to their second favorite, Kim Ki-duk’s “Pieta,” instead. (I’ll have some more thoughts on that when I finally see “Pieta” tonight; schedule clashes conspired to make me miss its initial screenings.) It makes some sense of Mann’s initially cryptic speech at the beginning of the ceremony, in which he stated that the jury paid particular attention to the wording of the award titles, and implied that certain awards should be regarded as equal.
(The trophy switcheroo, incidentally, didn’t concern “Pieta.” Rather, the confusion was between the absent Anderson’s Silver Lion, accepted on his behalf by Philip Seymour Hoffman, and “Paradise: Faith” director Ulrich Seidl’s Special Jury Prize, which effectively amounts to the bronze medal, in this scenario.)
So, it would appear a combination of festival politics and eccentric logic has cost “The Master” a major coup, though it hardly seems fair to Kim Ki-duk either: nobody likes winning on a technicality. It’s fortunate, at least, that this whole fiasco revolves around a director as indifferent to the whole process as Anderson: if the man gave one shit about what awards he gets given, he’d have been at the ceremony. And even ignoring all the smoke and mirrors, it’s still nice to see “The Master” — for my money, the best film at Venice by some distance — recognized in any capacity. (In the long list of preliminary honors from alternative juries announced before the ceremony, it also won the most prestigious one: the FIPRESCI Critics’ Award.)
I’m particularly thrilled that both its leads shared the Best Actor award: going into the ceremony, all the buzz had been about Phoenix, but the superb Hoffman deserves just as much credit as his co-star — if not a teeny bit more. (Phoenix, like Anderson, was not in attendance — both men being unable to travel back to Venice in time after the film’s Toronto premiere on Friday. This again left the charmingly rumpled Hoffman to accept for both of them, after his own rather hurried flight back. “I put this suit on in the bathroom, so don’t judge,” he quipped.) Both men, meanwhile, are firmly on course for Oscar nominations, though it remains to be seen how Hoffman will be categorized — this joint award underlines my perception that the mean are co-leads, but campaign strategists probably won’t see it that way,
Against all this confusion, the other winners are, sadly, being treated rather as afterthoughts. It’s delightful to see 18 year-old Israeli actress Hadas Yaron, so luminous in Rama Burshtein’s well-regarded “Fill the Void,” recognized with the Best Actress prize, and not merely the Marcello Mastroianni award for newcomers. (The downside is that the latter award went to Italian actor Fabrizio Falco, who’s quite startlingly terrible as a crazed truth-teller in Marco Bellocchio’s euthanasia-themed melodrama “Dormant Beauty,” but them’s the breaks.)
It’s also interesting to see some recognition for Seidl’s prickly parable of extreme religious faith, the second part in his “Paradise” trilogy — though I rather preferred “Paradise: Love,” which went unawarded in Cannes. I presume the concluding chapter, “Paradise: Hope,” is Berlin-bound; it’ll be interesting to see if the director can earn some hardware there.
Olivier Assayas looked like he was hoping for more than the Best Screenplay prize for “Something in the Air,” his moderately autobiographical reflection on 1970s radicalism — though its seems a reasonable enough hat-tip to an intelligently constructed film that I nevertheless don’t think is one of his finest. The technical prize, meanwhile, was handed to Italian cinematographer-turned-director Daniele Cipri, who shot his own family drama “It Was the Son.” I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts it was no visual feast — perhaps the jury merely looked upon the award as a convenient way to shoehorn in some recognition for another film they liked. Seems a mite dubious, but it’s unlikely to be their most questioned decision.
JURY AWARDS
Golden Lion: “Pieta,” Kim Ki-duk
Silver Lion (Best Director): “The Master,” Paul Thomas Anderson
Special Jury Prize: “Paradise: Faith,” Ulrich Seidl
Best Actor: Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Best Actress: Hadas Yaron, “Fill the Void”
Best Screenplay: “Something in the Air,” Olivier Assayas
Technical Achievement Award: “It Was the Son,” Daniele Cipri
Best Young Actor: Fabrizio Falco, “It Was the Son” and “Dormant Beauty”
Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future: “Mold,” Ali Aydin
Orizzonti Award: “Three Sisters,” Wang Bing
Orizzonti Special Jury Prize: “Tango Libre,” Frederic Fonteyne
PRELIMINARY AWARDS
FIPRESCI Award (Competition): “The Master,” Paul Thomas Anderson
FIPRESCI Award (Orizzonti/Critics’ Week): “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Constanzo
SIGNIS Award: “To the Wonder,” Terrence Malick
SIGNIS Award (Special Mention): “Fill the Void,” Rama Burshtein
Audience Award (Critics’ Week): “Eat Sleep Die,” Gabriela Pilcher
Label Europa Cinemas Award: “Crawl,” Herve Lasgouttes
Leoncino d’Oro Agiscuola Award: “Pieta,” Kim Ki-duk
Leoncino d’Oro Agiscuola Award (Cinema for UNICEF mention): “It Was the Son,” Daniele Cipri
Pasinetti Award: “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Constanzo
Pasinetti Award (Documentary): “The Human Cargo,” Daniele Vicari
Pasinetti Award (Best Actor): Valerio Mastandrea, “Gli Equilibristi”
Pasinetti Award (Special): “Clarisse,” Liliana Cavani
Brian Award: “Dormant Beauty,” Marco Bellocchio
Queer Lion Award: “The Weight,” Jeon Kyu-Hwan
Arca CinemaGiovani Award (Best Film of Venezia 69): “The Fifth Season,” Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth
Arca CinemaGiovani Award (Best Italian Film): “The Ideal City,” Luigi Lo Casco
Biografilm Lancia Award: “The Human Cargo,” Daniele Vicari; “Bad 25,” Spike Lee
CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award: “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Costanzo
CICAE Award: “Wadjda,” Haifaa Al Mansour
CinemaAvvenire Award (Best Film of Venezia 69): “Paradise: Faith,” Ulrich Seidl
CinemAvvenire Award (Diversity): “Wadjda,” Haifaa Al Mansour
FEDIC Award: “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Costanzo
FEDIC Award (Special Mention): “Bellas Mariposas,” Salvatore Mereu
Mimmo Rotella Foundation Award: “Something in the Air,” Olivier Assayas
Future Film Festival Digital Award: “Bad 25,” Spike Lee
Future Film Festival Digital Award (Special Mention): “Spring Breakers,” Harmony Korine
P. Nazareno Taddei Award: “Pieta,” Kim Ki-duk
P. Nazareno Taddei Award (Special Mention): “Thy Womb,” Brillante Mendoza
Magic Lantern Award: “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Costanzo
Open Award: “The Company You Keep,” Robert Redford
La Navicella-Venezia Cinema Award: “Thy Womb,” Brillante Mendoza
Lina Mangiacapre Award: “Queen of Montreuil,” Solveig Anspach
AIF-FORFILMFEST Award: “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Costanzo
Mouse d’Oro Award: “Pieta,” Kim Ki-duk
Mouse d’Argento Award: “Anton’s Right Here,” Lyubov Arkus
UK-Italy Creative Industries Award: “The Interval,” Leonardo Di Costanzo
Gillo Pontecorvo-Arcobaleno Latino Award: Laura Delli Colli
Christopher D. Smithers Foundation Award: “Low Tide,” Roberto Minervini
Interfilm Award: “Wadjda,” Haifaa Al Mansour
Giovani Giurati del Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award: “The Company You Keep,” Robert Redford
Giovani Giurati del Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award (Special Mention): Toni Servillo
Primio Cinematografico Award: “Terramatta,” Costanza Quatriglio
Green Drop Award: “The Fifth Season,” Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth
Damn, that’s a lot of awards. At this rate, every film at the competition will walk away with at least one.
Looks like Guy’s “curse” of missing a competition film due to scheduling has come into effect yet again LOL. I really cannot wait to see Pieta now!
I’m seeing it tonight.
LOL – yeah I was just joking about your tweet that Pieta was destined to win the Golden Lion since you had missed all three screenings while it was playing in the competition. I am glad you get to see it tonight after the closing ceremony and I cannot wait to read your thoughts on the film (and if you agree with the Jury for picking at as the best of the fest.)
I haven’t seen that many of Kim Ki-duk’s recent films, but I definitely love some of his past movies (such as 3-Iron, Time, and Spring, Summer, etc.) so I definitely hope this is a return to form for him (and this award seems to indicate as such.)
Is the FIPRESCI Award (Competition) the highest form of achievement or is that the Golden Lion? Also did PTA win best director or was that a bluff? I’m reading your tweets and I’m confused. Sorry for all the questions!
The Golden Lion is the top award, of course. The FIPRESCI Prize (voted by a jury of critics) is the most prestigious of the preliminary awards.
Is the Special Jury Prize sort of an honorable mention or is it one of those apology awards given to a film or artist in lieu of over-rewarding a particular film? Maybe just because I’m so looking forward to it but it seems like The Master was the real favorite and the Golden Lion going to Pieta was quasi-political. Or overly diplomatic at least.
Yeah, that seems like the case. Apparently they wanted to give it a lot more
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
No, the Special Jury Prize is an official award — effectively the bronze medal.
Just read about the rule that resulted in The Master losing the Golden Lion. Ugh. I hate when they have rules like this. I get the reasoning, but it ultimately feels like a total what’s the point when the film they honored was clearly NOT their favorite?
I actually feel a little bad for Kim Ki-duk. Sure, he won the top prize, but all signs point to his win as pretty much the result of a technicality. I wouldn’t be 100 percent happy with a win under such circumstances.
You americans are sore losers. PIETA was better than THE MASTER, so deserved to win. There wasn’t any “techinacality”, what are you talking about??? If the Jury wanted to give the Golden Lion to Anderson, they would have done it. Really you don’t know what you are talking about.
I’m not American, so let’s can that line of argument. And you saying Pieta is better than The Master proves no more than me saying the reverse. The point is that there was a “technicality” — quite a well-publicised one by now. The jury was required to revote, after initially giving in Golden Lion to Anderson, due to a festival restriction on the number of awards a single film is permitted to win. This is neither an allegation nor an opinion. It just is.
I wouldn’t make this stuff up, I assure you. What would be the point?
Lorenzo apparently isn’t paying attention.
I was in Venice as usually, and I didn’t pay attention? Again: you don’t know what you are talking about. Did you attend the Jury press conference? Did you hear what Abramovic and Mann told about PIETA and about why they gave to Kim Ki-duk the Golden Lion? They liked PIETA the most, just deal with it and don’t tell lies. If they wanted to give the top prize to Anderson they would have done it.
Ya Michael Mann said they weren’t allowed to give a movie the Golden Lion and the Best Actor award, so they gave The Master Director and Actor… Obviously, Michael Mann liked the Master best.
Guy remember I asked if the festival brass might dash PTA’s chances for the Lion and you said the brass has no say. But it has actually happened now!
The brass didn’t dash his chances at the Lion. It’s the jury that made the curious decision to retract that one of the three awards.
I understand why a festival may have these rules, but its strange that they had to take away the Golden Lion as that is the one anyone really looks and, as you said, it was their obvious favorite.
Again, they didn’t have to take away the away the Golden Lion — the jury chose to. They could have reallocated the Silver Lion, which would have made more sense under the circumstances.
Oh ok. That makes it even stranger then.
I believe that Seidl is Austrian, not German
Yes, he is. Guy made a mistake.
I did. I was writing in haste. Apologies.
Is there any way to find out what individual jury members think about the various films at the festival, including those not honored with awards?
Well, you can ask them. Some can be quite candid.
I think Anderson’s a lock for Original Screenplay. The award given to movies that aren’t winning Best Picture. They’ll find something else, they always do. I’m happy for the cast and Paul, but part of me feels that Amy Adams will actually lose her 4th Oscar nomination on Hathaway. Not that I’m anti-Hathaway but culturally there’s a greater urgency on the Academy’s part to award Anne an Oscar, see Portman as a recent example of this.
Too soon, too soon. (And anyway, what “cultural” factor does Hathaway have in her favour, and how does Natalie Portman prove it? Brunettes? I don’t get it.)
Men of the Academy love pretty girls with movie star promise, I believe Portman and Hathaway fall into this category. I know Best Actress is ageist against veteran women, and Annette Bening becomes a whipping post ever season she’s (in contention), in Adams’ case, she’s being taken for granted (Glenn Close, Julianne Moore, Annette Bening), an actress with several career nods, no wins but you think of highly as an artist.
Anne has goodwill from Dark Knight Rises, and will certainly standout from an awards standpoint in Les Miserable, I could see them shotgunning it to her now.
“Men of the Academy love pretty girls with movie star promise, I believe Portman and Hathaway fall into this category.”
As does Amy Adams.
“I know Best Actress is ageist against veteran women.”
Except when it’s not, as Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep can attest.
Come now, /3rt (do you have a catchier name, maybe?), you’re a loyal and valued reader, but it’s too early in the year for this kind of blind reasoning.
For you Mr. Lodge I’ll attempt to remain open to the possibilities that lie ahead this season. I won’t spoil it with cynicism. I hate my username also, and thank you for the compliments. I really adore your abilities as a writer. I don’t have command over the language as you do, but I want to be as honest as you are while doing it with the least amount of harsh language and poor grammar.
Ugh, this one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen: “we loved this film so much we WON’T give it the top award”. Pathetic.
If they wanted to give PTA the Golden Lion, they would have done it. If they changed their minds after a revote, that’s part of the process. Pietà dind’t wn on a technicality. It won because the jury decided so. If The Master was an undisputable favorite, they would give it the Golden Lion, right? But they didn’t, the decided to give the prize to Kim kiDuk. If it was the jury’s decision (even if not the original decision) to say it won on a technicality is disrespectful.
“…to say it won on a technicality is disrespectful.”
However true the statement may be.
we don’t mean to be disrespectful, but these are the rumors that are coming out. What we know is Pieta wasn’t the original choice, but as an after-thought it was named the winner. So yes, it was the jury’s decision to award Pieta but only after a decision was already made. Whether it was indeed due to a technicality is still up for debate. once again no one is intending to be disrespectful, but “technicality” has been chosen as the new word to use when referring to the new winner.
I think that you’re the best film critic going–with the sharpest writing, the best command of the field, and the savviest, most distinctive analyses. I don’t understand, though, why so many of your posts start off with apologies for a “lateness” that no one seems to be complaining about.
Ha! Thank you. As a part-Brit, part-South African, I’m just wired to be apologetic. (Though in the initial edition of this post, I’d promised live updates of the winners, which I couldn’t do. I hate breaking promises.)
I think the festival rules prevent giving best actor/actress award to the Golden Lion winner so the jury had to make a difficult choice. For me, they liked Phoenix/Hoffman performances so much they decided to stay with them and throwing a “consolation prize” to PTA.
The same thing happened when the jury wanted to give the top prize and best actress to The Queen – but the rules excluded such a possibility, so they still gave best actress to Helen Mirren and a screenplay award to Morgan.
It was apparently the same with the Wrestler – but finally they gave it the Golden Lion so Rourke got nothing. The best actor award went to Silvio Orlando for Avati’s “Il papa di Giovanna” and that was perceived as a prize won based not on the merits but because of the rules. The president of the jury (Wim Wenders) didn’t hide he thought Rourke was more deserving and one of the jury members (John Landis) even sent an official letter to Avati assuring him his film won this award because the jury liked it.
Reassuming – these rules s..k, I don’t know why Cannes and Venice stick to them. It often happens that great films have great performances in them so why try to pretend it’s not true? In Berlin at least, best actor/actress award can be given to the Golden Bear winner.