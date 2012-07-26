Venice competition lineup includes Malick, De Palma, Assayas

The Venice Film Festival unveiled its lineup this afternoon, and it looks much as we expected it would — but lest we sound too blasé, who would ever have thought a few years ago that we’d see Terrence Malick debuting two new features in consecutive years? Wonders will never cease, if you’ll forgive the lousy pun. “To the Wonder” is obviously the film that most Lido-bound journos are salivating over, but festival director Antonio Barbera revealed that he has one title left to announce — and the smart money is on it being Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master.”
Anderson’s film, which hasn’t — yet — turned up in the Toronto lineup, would represent a major coup for the Italian fest. Venice can’t compete with Toronto for sheer star power, not least because it’s a much smaller affair, but that selectiveness, plus its longstanding jury awards, comfortably give it the edge in prestige.
Newly appointed festival director Alberto Barbera, who has deliberately slimmed the Venice programme down from previous years, took a sly dig at Toronto in emphasising his quality-over-quantity approach: “In preparing Venice I have very much admired and envied my friend and colleague who heads the Toronto Film Festival. He has an easy job: he can take 350 movies, and therefore accept almost anything. We have chosen a much tougher path, in which, after lots of discussions, we had to say ‘no’ a lot. And it was very tough.”
That may be largely true, though it’s also a upper-hand alibi for any surprise omissions from the lineup. Joe Wright’s “Anna Karenina,” for example, had been widely expected to premiere on the Lido, not least because “Atonement” opened the festival in 2007 — did Barbera turn it down, or did the film’s handlers prefer to debut internationally in Toronto? The truth will seep out at some point.
Such omissions, as well as many of the inclusions, could be easily deduced in advance from Monday’s Toronto announcement: when “To the Wonder,” for example, was listed merely as a North American premiere, the writing was on the wall for a Venice premiere. Ditto Ramin Bahrani’s “At Any Price,” a father-son drama starring Zac Efron and Dennis Quaid, and Robert Redford’s “The Company You Keep,” a political thriller in which he stars opposite Shia LaBeouf, Susan Sarandon and Julie Christie — though the latter will unspool out of competition.
The biggest aces in Venice’s hand, of course, are the films that currently aren’t scheduled for a Toronto showing, and those include some big ones. “Something in the Air” is Olivier Assayas’s first feature since the mammoth undertaking that was “Carlos.” (It’s also his first to premiere on the Lido — he’s more used to the home soil of Cannes.) Brian DePalma’s “Passion,” an erotic thriller starring Noomi Rapace and Rachel McAdams, was always expected to show up here, given the director’s recent history with the festival — “The Black Dahlia” opened the fest in 2006, and he won Best Director the following year for his last feature, “Redacted.” (Incidentally, between DePalma and Malick, that makes two Venice dates for McAdams: if she’s good in either, or both, could she be one to watch for the Best Actress prize? Juries love hard workers.)
Other (currently) exclusive gets for Venice include Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers,” starring James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens — now there are two names you wouldn’t expect to see on the red carpet there. Also: Filipino provocateur Brillante Mendoza’s “Thy Womb,” which will play in Competition not seven months after his last feature, the widely disliked (though rather good) “Captured” premiered at Berlin. (That film, incidentally, was turned down by both Venice and Cannes last year, so clearly no grudges have been held.) Mendoza’s excellent, still-unreleased “Lola,” incidentally, premiered as Venice’s annual surprise film in 2009.
Another festival two-timer this year is Ulrich Seidl, whose frequently brilliant, frequently repulsive and inevitably divisive sex-tourism study “Paradise: Love” premiered in Competition at Cannes in this spring. The film was said to be the first in a trilogy, and true enough, part two — obviously titled “Paradise: Faith” — will show up in Venice. Neither “Love” nor “Faith” have shown up in the Toronto lineup, though perhaps they’re too prickly for that crowd.
Presumably, Toronto would be more interested in getting their hands on Susanne Bier’s “Love Is All You Need,” which is also only on the Venice roster at this stage. Bier’s first feature since the Oscar-winning “In a Better World,” it’s also her second stab at English-language filmmaking — though it sounds a lighter effort than 2007’s “Things We Lost in the Fire.” An alleged romantic comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Paprika Steen, it’s playing out of competition. Strangely, considering her status in Europe, she has yet to compete at any of the three Euro-fest majors — though maybe that’s a choice on her part.
There’s plenty else to whet the appetite — new works from Xavier Giannoli, Takeshi Kitano and Manoel de Oliveira, among others, as well as documentaries from Spike Lee, Jonathan Demme and Michael Mann, who, of course, is doing double duty as president of the Competition jury. That’s a lot to work with, whether or not we get Paul Thomas Anderson into the bargain. Roll on August 29, from which date I’ll be covering the full festival for the fourth year running.
Full lineup below:
COMPETITION
“Something In The Air” (Apres Mai), Olivier Assayas (France)
“At Any Price,” Ramin Bahrani (USA)
“Dormant Beauty” (Bella Addormentata), Marco Bellocchio (Italy-France)
“La Cinquieme Saison” (The Fifth Season), Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth (Belgium-Netherlands-France)
“Fill The Void” (Lemale Et Ha’Chalal), Rama Burshtein (Israel)
“E Stato il Figlio,” Daniele Cipri (Italy)
“Un Giorno Speciale,” Francesca Comencini (Italy)
“Passion,” Brian De Palma (France-Germany)
“Superstar,” Xavier Giannoli (France-Belgium)
“Pieta,” Kim Ki-duk (South Korea)
“Outrage Beyond,” Takeshi Kitano (Japan)
“Spring Breakers,” Harmony Korine (USA)
“To The Wonder,” Terrence Malick (USA)
“Thy Womb” (Sinapupunan), Brillante Mendoza (Philippines)
“Linhas de Wellington,” Valeria Sarmiento (Portugal-France)
“Paradise: Faith” (Paradies: Glaube), Ulrich Seidl (Austria-France-Germany)
“Betrayal” (Izmena), Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)
OUT OF COMPETITION
“L’homme qui rit,” Jean-Pierre Ameris (France-Czech Republic) (Closing Film)
“Love Is All You Need,” Susanne Bier (Denmark/Sweden)
“Cherchez Hortense,” Pascal Bonitzer (France)
“Sur un fil,” Simon Brook (France/Italy)
“Enzo Avitabile Music Life,” Jonathan Demme (Italy-USA)
“Tai Chi 0,” Stephen Fung (China)
“Lullaby to My Father,” Amos Gitai (Israel-France-Switzerland)
“Shokuzai” (Penance), Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Japan)
“Bad 25,” Spike Lee (USA)
“The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” Mira Nair (India-Pakistan-USA) (Opening Film)
“O Gebo e a Sombra,” Manoel de Oliveira (Portugal-France)
“The Company You Keep,” Robert Redford (USA)
“Shark (Bait 3D),” Kimble Rendall (Australia-Singapore-China)
“Disconnect,” Henry-Alex Rubin (USA)
“The Iceman,” Ariel Vromen (USA)
OUT OF COMPETITION — Special Events
“Anton tut ryadom” (Anton’s Right Here), Lyubov Arkus (Russia)
“Ya Man Aach” (It Was Better Tomorrow), Hinde Boujemaa (Italy)
“Clarisse,” Liliana Cavani (Italy)
“Sfiorando il muro,” Silvia Giralucci & Luca Ricciardi (Italy)
“Carmel,” Amos Gitai (Israel-France-Italy)
“El impenetrable,” Daniele Incalcaterra & Fausta Quattrini (Argentina-France)
“Witness: Libya,” Michael Mann (USA)
“Medici con l’Africa,” Carlo Mazzacurati (Italy)
“Witness:Libya,” Abdallah Omeish (USA)
“La nave dolce,” Daniele Vicari (Italy-Albania)
HORIZONS
“Wadjda,” Haifaa Al Mansour (Saudi Arabia-Germany)
“Khanéh Pedari” (The Paternal House), Kianoosh Ayari (Iran)
“Ja Tozhe Hochu” (I Also Want It), Alexey Balabanov (Russia)
“Gli equilibristi,” Ivano De Matteo (Italy-France)
“L’intervallo,” Leonardo Di Costanzo (Italy-Switzerland-Germany)
“El Sheita Elli Fat” (Winter of Discontent), Ibrahim El Batout (Egypt)
“Tango Libre,” Frédéric Fonteyne (Belgium-France-Luxembourg)
“Menatek Ha-Maim” (The Cutoff Man), Idan Hubel (Israel)
“Gaosu tamen, wo cheng baihe qu le” (Fly with the Crane), Li Ruijun (China)
“Kapringen” (A Hijacking), Tobias Lindholm (Denmark)
“Leones,” Jazmin Lopez (Argentina-France-Netherlands)
“Bellas Mariposas,” Salvatore Mereu (Italy)
“Low Tide,” Roberto Minervini (USA-Italy-Belgium)
“Boxing Day,” Bernard Rose (UK-USA)
“Yema,” Djamila Sahraoui (Algeria-France)
“Araf” (Somewhere in Between), Yesim Ustaoglu (Turkey)
“Sennen no Yuraku” (The Millennial Rapture), Koji Wakamatsu (Japan)
“San Zi Mei” (Three Sisters), Wang Bing (France-Hong Kong)
HORIZONS SHORT FILMS
“Las manos limpias,” Carlos Armella (Mexico)
“Bansulli” (The Flute), Min Bham (Nepal)
“O Afinador,” Fernando Camargo & Matheus Parizi (Brazil)
“Resistente,” Renate Costa & Salla Sorri (Denmark-Finland-Paraguay)
“La sala,” Alessio Giannone (Italy)
“Marla,” Nick King (Australia)
“Miracle Boy,” Jake Mahaffy (USA)
“Living Still Life,” Bertrand Mandico (France-Belgium-Germany)
“Frank-Étienne vers la béatitude,” Constance Meyer (France)
“I’m the One,” Paola Morabito (Australia)
“Luisa no está en casa,” Celia Rico Clavellino (Spain)
“Cargo,” Carlo Sironi (Italy)
“Cho-De” (Invitation), Yoo Min-young (South Korea)
“Titloi Telous” (Out of Frame), Yorgos Zois (Greece)
“Diamond Sutra,” Tsai Ming-liang (Chinese Taipei)
Brillante Mendoza is one busy man.
Yep — though he probably had time to make another film in the year he spent hawking “Captured” to festivals. It was ready for both Cannes and Venice last year, but turned down by both.
Brillante Mendoza just keep churning out movie after movie. It’s insane! Sadly, his movies never get played in the Philippines…
What’s the reason for revealing one title after all the others?
It could be that they’re still negotiating over something. Or they just want to draw out the publicity. It’s not unusual.
The second reason is kind of lame. It’s basically saying to all the other films, “hey guys you’re not as cool as The Master so their selection announcement deserves its own day”.
True, Matthew Starr. But sight unseen, they really aren’t as cool as the Master are they? May be kinda lame, but I’m sure if their goal is to maintain the attention of cinema loving folks like us then it’s working. I know il l be paying close attention.
Guy, do you know when they will announce the last title?
AD: Sorry, I don’t.
Matthew: I actually think the first reason I gave is likelier.
No shit! Isabelle Huppert was in Berlin, twice in cannes and now in Venice!
Wow, I’m kinda surprised Anna Karenina didn’t make it in the competition (or out of competition) program. I really thought that it would have been a given for that to premiere there…
I was really hoping that Only God Forgives would make it in too, but maybe that will still be heading to Telluride and/or Toronto? I can’t imagine that it would turn up as the “surprise” film at Venice, but I guess stranger things have happened. I don’t know why, but I just don’t think The Master is going to go for an international premiere. I feel like it is either going to come to Fantastic Fest or New York Fest or dodge the fest circuit altogether. But, who knows?
I am stoked to see new films by Harmony Korine, Kiyoshi Kurasawa, Kim Ki-duk, Olivier Assayas, and Brillante Mendoza. Oh and Terence Malick of course. I am also crossing my fingers that the new Brian de Palma film is a return to form – I know I would love to see him back in his Blow Out/Dressed to Kill days, so hopefully this film will take him there.
Overall, this list seems kinda lacking compared to last year (and also compared to the strong group of filmmakers premiering films at TIFF.)
Can’t say I agree — I think it’s a very tasty lineup. And comparing Venice to Toronto doesn’t really compute for me, since Toronto’s lineup is so vast and comparatively uncurated. Either way, good stuff all round!
True that Toronto is an extremely vast and uncontrollable beast of a festival, but their list of world premieres was a more appealing slate to me than the ones in competition at Venice. I’m definitely excited to hear your thoughts on the films that come to Venice though! Your festival coverage is the best on the web. :-)
I involuntarily cringe every time I see Brian de Palma’s name. I know that virtually every one of his films has their ardent admirers, but the last film that he made that I didn’t think was an utter trainwreck was Mission Impossible, and that’s not exactly a signature de Palma movie, right?
As always when it comes to de Palma, I am optimistic but extremely cautious.
Yeah De Palma is one of those directors that I can’t help but root for every time he has something come out, but I almost always end up not liking his movies that much (I did enjoy Femme Fatale but not at the level of his 70’s/80’s movies.) I just refuse to believe that his best films are way behind him, but his recent output hasn’t given me much hope. I kinda wish he hadn’t opted to do a remake of a recently released french film and had chosen something more exciting, but maybe choosing a safe film like that seems to be in his wheelhouse will result in a more focused and entertaining finished product. We shall find out…
Looking forward to your coverage Guy. Assayas has almost become a god with his last 2 films, both massively acclaimed in the US. There’s Malick obviously to look forward to, Seidl, Bellocchio, Nair, de Oliveira etc. too.
I would think if the last film is not PTA, Malick is the favorite to win. With Tree Of Life he sealed his position as one of our great legendary auteurs. He has already won Berlin and Cannes.
Every time you write about the fall festival circuit, you knock Toronto and its crowd down repeatedly. Why Guy? Why? We all love you here. You should pay this festival a visit once ;)
Believe me, I’d love nothing more than to cover the Toronto fest — but doing it back-to-back with Venice just isn’t feasible for me, and Venice remains a priority.
Oh, there’s no No, after the leak told so! But it’ll premiere here in Chile August 9th, though. Looks quite good!
Huh? I don’t know what leak told you so, but “No” couldn’t possibly be in Venice — it already premiered in Cannes.
I reviewed it here, so I can confirm that it’s more than “quite good.”
[www.hitfix.com]
Oops. There wasn’t a leak for the Venice’s lineup, it was for Toronto’s. No’s among them: [goo.gl]
There are certainly a number of interesting titles here but as a Kitano fan, I was pleasantly surprised to find out his previously delayed ‘Outrage’ sequel has already been completed. However, I’m guessing it will probably face the same harsh criticism that its predecessor received at Cannes. After reading about its poor reception there, I was surprised to see it earning generally positive reviews for its U.S. opening last year. I noticed the same thing has happened with Takashi Miike’s ‘Hara-kiri’ remake: it seemed like it was trashed at Cannes by most critics (I know Guy was no fan) and then it opened later in the U.K. and the U.S. to generally positive notices. Does this kind of thing happen often with these festival films?
As surprised as I am to see it show up at Venice, the title you have listed as “Shark (Bait 3D)” is an Australian production, not Chinese. Directed by an Aussie, written by an Aussie, filmed in Australia, starring a cast of Australians, financed by Australian companies… I don’t think China’s involved in any major way.
Thanks. I was simply going off the information given, though I see the festival now lists it as a Chinese-Singaporean-Australian co-production.
Fair enough. I actually do remember reading the Singapore connection. Still, why on Earth is that movie at Venice. Seriously, it’s about sharks hunting people inside a shopping mall after a tsunami hits a coastal resort. It’s utterly perplexing.
Venice always includes a trashy genre piece or two in the out-of-competition section. My guess is it’ll be a midnight screening.
Looks like the Master just got pushed forward to 9/14.
Which bodes well for a Venice debut.