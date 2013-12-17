‘Veronica Mars’ leads the 2014 Paleyfest schedule

“Veronica Mars” is going to Hollywood. Again.

The revived cult TV series (revived as a movie, that is) is among the first revealed series that will take part in the 31st annual Paleyfest in March, along with “Pretty Little Liars,” and “American Horror Story: Coven.”

“Mars” will open the noted tube fest with a cast reunion one day before the theatrical release of the new “Veronica Mars” film. Stars Kristen Bell, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, and the rest are expected to be on hand, although the official lineup has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, “American Horror Story: Coven” will serve as the fest’s closing night presentation, with co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck and various cast members expected to attend.

ABC Family’s “Pretty Little Liars” wil also be part of the lineup.

The 2014 Paleyfest schedule will feature exclusive screenings, star-heavy panel conversations, live table reads, series reunions, and much more. Typically, the event includes shows both old and new.

For the 2014 edition, Paleyfest is moving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“Moving Paleyfest to the landmark Dolby Theatre is an extraordinary testament to the festival”s growth over the years,” Paley Center president Pat Mitchell said in a press release. “Hosting Paleyfest at the prestigious home of the Academy Awards is also an acknowledgement of the caliber of programs we showcase and of the wonderful support we”ve received from our network & studio partners, sponsors, and the amazing creative talents Paleyfest celebrates year after year.”

The festival’s full lineup twill be unveiled January 8.

Paleyfest will run from March 13 to 28, 2014.