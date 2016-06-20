‘Fables’ is getting a spy thriller revival called ‘Everafter’

#DC Comics
06.20.16 2 years ago

It”s been just about a year since Fables fans got the final issue of the fairy tales-meets-modern New York. But it didn”t take long for Fables to be awoken with the kiss of revival greenlight from Vertigo Comics.

The DC Comics imprint announced on Monday that a new chapter of Fables will hit comic book store shelves this September. Called Everafter: From the Pages of Fables, the new monthly comic is being billed as a spy thriller that takes place after the Fables comics, in a world where magic is known to all.

Here”s what the Vertigo press release said about the new comic:

In a post-Fables world where magic abounds, it can be wielded for the greater good or used to sow the ideas of anarchy and terrorism. Enter The Shadow Players, a global network of agents – both Fable and mundane – tasked with policing a newly enchanted world and protecting humanity from itself. The series will feature fan-favorite characters, including Bo Peep, Peter Piper, Hansel, and Connor Wolf, as well as exciting new characters and a terrifying new villain.

A covert-ops team is tasked with saving “this newly magical world from itself,” co-writer Dave Justus said in the announcement.

Justus, along with the rest of the creative team behind the spin-off Fables: The Wolf Among Us is crafting the new tale; Justus and Matthew Sturges are writing, with artwork by Travis Moore and covers by Tula Lotay.

You can see the artwork by Lotay for one cover below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSComic BooksDC COMICSEverafterfablesOnce upon another timeVertigo Comics

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP