‘Fables’ is getting a spy thriller revival called ‘Everafter’

It”s been just about a year since Fables fans got the final issue of the fairy tales-meets-modern New York. But it didn”t take long for Fables to be awoken with the kiss of revival greenlight from Vertigo Comics.

The DC Comics imprint announced on Monday that a new chapter of Fables will hit comic book store shelves this September. Called Everafter: From the Pages of Fables, the new monthly comic is being billed as a spy thriller that takes place after the Fables comics, in a world where magic is known to all.

Here”s what the Vertigo press release said about the new comic:

In a post-Fables world where magic abounds, it can be wielded for the greater good or used to sow the ideas of anarchy and terrorism. Enter The Shadow Players, a global network of agents – both Fable and mundane – tasked with policing a newly enchanted world and protecting humanity from itself. The series will feature fan-favorite characters, including Bo Peep, Peter Piper, Hansel, and Connor Wolf, as well as exciting new characters and a terrifying new villain.

A covert-ops team is tasked with saving “this newly magical world from itself,” co-writer Dave Justus said in the announcement.

Justus, along with the rest of the creative team behind the spin-off Fables: The Wolf Among Us is crafting the new tale; Justus and Matthew Sturges are writing, with artwork by Travis Moore and covers by Tula Lotay.

You can see the artwork by Lotay for one cover below.