‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’ returns to CBS in November

CBS is bringing back the pageantry, glamor and jiggling of “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

The network has announced that the latest installment of “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” will premiere on Tuesday, November 29 at 10 p.m. ET. And no, you won’t need to have watched previous installments in order to follow the plot.

[The CW has yet to announce a subsequent replay airing, but that’s become a tradition as well.]

The annual event showcases a slow of high profile Victoria’s Secret Angels — CBS lists Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel, Erin Heatherton, Lily Aldridge and Lindsay Ellingson — in a runway show that also invariably features a slew of high profile musical performances from spotlight-shy likes of Katy Perry and The Black Eyed Peas.

Last year’s “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” drew 9 million viewers, the special’s best performance since CBS first acquired the franchise in 2002 and 2003. That’s still a long way from the 12+ million viewers who tuned in for the 2001 show on ABC.

If CBS is looking for ways to boost ratings this year, we can only suggest KateUptonCam.

As per usual, “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” will be produced by Done and Dusted, Inc, with Edward G. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton as executive producers.