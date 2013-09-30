Vince Gilligan explains “Breaking Bad’s” final scene and reveals the rejected alternatives
Our gut told us it was right. As the writers and I worked through all these different possibilities, it felt right, but I don”t think it was a necessity for us. There was a version we kicked around where Walt is the only one who survives, and he”s standing among the wreckage and his whole family is destroyed. That would be a very powerful ending but very much a kick-in-the-teeth kind of ending for the viewers. We talked about a version where Jesse kills Walt. We talked about a version where Walt more or less gets away with it.
