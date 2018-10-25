Getty Image

At one point they ruled Hollywood. They may again one day, but for now filmmakers the Wachowskis — that is, Lana and Lilly, creators of The Matrix — are closing the Chicago production office they’ve owned since 2007. The reason? They have simply no productions in the pipeline.

This story comes from Crain’s Chicago Business, which was found by The Film Stage. The Wachowskis, whose most recent project was the acclaimed, innovative, but cancelled Netflix series Sense8, put the building up for sale at around $5 million — “way below” what they invested in it.

When they bought it over a decade ago, the filmmaker sisters converted the 21,500 square-foot building into their “dream space”: a sprawling work home with workspace for 45 people, a 36-person theater, a half-court indoor basketball gym, a space for large catering events, and multiple conference rooms. They also made it very green: There were solar panels, countertops and flooring made of recycled materials, even plugs for electric cars.

There were also displays for props and the four Oscars won by the first Matrix film.