‘Walking Dead’ showrunner resurrecting ‘The Omen’ as a Lifetime series

(CBR) Following in the footsteps of NBC”s “Hannibal” and A&E”s “Bates Motel,” Lifetime has given a six-episode order to “Damien,” the Glen Mazzara thriller based on the 1976 horror classic “The Omen.”

Produced by Fox Television Studios, the series follows an adult Damien Thorn, who grew up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, he must now come to terms with who he is: the Antichrist.

“Glen Mazzara has reimagined him as a dark, romantic, anti-hero and this fresh take blends complex characters with premium storytelling to make something truly original,” Rob Sharenow, Lifetime executive vice president, said in a statement.

Set to premiere in late 2015, Damien will be written and executive produced by Mazzara, former showrunner of AMC”s “The Walking Dead.”