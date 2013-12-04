‘Warcraft’ enlists Dominic Cooper, Paula Patton and Ben Foster for battle

Ready to meet your “Warcraft” teammates?

Legendary and Universal’s upcoming adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment”s smash video game series has finally unveiled its stars, led by Ben Foster (“Lone Survivor”) and Paula Patton (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”), who are both in final stages of negotiations to join the film.

“Captain America’s” Dominic Cooper has already signed on to the fantasy epic from director Duncan Jones (“Moon,” “Source Code”).

Additionally, Toby Kebbell (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Rob Kazinsky (“Pacific Rim”) are in talks to join the cast of “Warcraft,” although specific roles have yet to be revealed.

Over the last few months, a number of other actors have been rumored to be in consideration for roles, including Colin Farrell (“Saving Mr. Banks”), Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels”), Paul Dano (“Prisoners”) and “Star Trek’s” Anton Yelchin.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, it’s been reported that the film will draw more from the earlier iterations of the game as opposed to the more well-known “World of Warcraft.”

Charles Roven, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Alex Gartner will produce, while Stuart Fenegan, Jillian Share, Brent O”Connor and Blizzard”s Mike Morhaime and Paul Sams will serve as executive producers. The script was written by Charles Leavitt (“Blood Diamond”) and rewritten by Jones.

Production will being in Vancouver this January. “Warcraft” was initially slated for release at the end of 2015, but was recently moved to the less-competitive 2016.

“Warcraft” will crash into theaters March 11, 2016.

What do you think of the cast so far?

