‘Warcraft’s’ Duncan Jones targeting Colin Farrell, Paula Patton

and 09.24.13 5 years ago

(CBR) The world of “Warcraft” has its collective eye on some very promising stars.

Deadline reports on a flurry of casting activity surrounding “Warcraft”, director Duncan Jones” upcoming adaptation of the popular online role-playing game. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “2 Guns” actress Paula Patton is in advanced negotiations for a role, and an offer has been made to Colin Farrell for another lead character. Also in the mix for roles: “There Will Be Blood’s” Paul Dano, “Vikings” star Travis Fimmel, “Hell on Wheels” star Anson Mount, and “Star Trek” actor Anton Yelchin. It”s unclear if they”re all vying for the same role, or for different roles – so it”s entirely possible that all or none of these actors may wind up in the film.

Jones” “Warcraft”, produced by Legendary Pictures and Atlas Entertainment, begins production in January. Expect many more casting announcements between now and then.

