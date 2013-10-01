‘Warcraft’ headed to theaters in December 2015

Christmas 2015 is going to be a time for war.

“Warcraft” — Legendary Pictures’ long-awaited big screen version of the hit videogame series — will open Friday, December 18, 2015, it was announced today by the studio.

Inspired by Blizzard Entertainment”s worldwide bestselling videogame universe, “Warcraft” will be released by Universal Pictures with Duncan Jones (“Moon,” “Source Code”) directing from a script by Jones and Charles Leavitt (“Blood Diamond”).

The film’s storyline is being kept under warps, and no casting details have yet been confirmed, although Colin Farrell, Paula Patton, Paul Dano, Anton Yelchin and others are reportedly in the mix for major roles.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment, alongside Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni for Legendary. Stuart Fenegan, Jillian Share and Brent O”Connor will serve as executive producers, while Blizzard”s Chris Metzen will co-produce.

“Warcraft” will be the first film produced under Legendary’s new deal with Universal Studios.