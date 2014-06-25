‘WarGames’ remake hires director who made his first movie with Michael Bay

(CBR) Filmmaking isn”t a game, but MGM is taking a gamble with its upcoming reboot of “WarGames.”

Deadline reports that relative newcomer Dean Israelite is in negotiations to direct the studio”s remake of “WarGames,” the 1983 Cold War thriller that starred Matthew Broderick as a young hacker who starts a game with a Department of Defense computer and almost ignites World War III in the process.

Israelite”s credits are few and far between: He”s the director of the upcoming “Project Almanac,” a found-footage sci-fi thriller produced by Michael Bay and Paramount Pictures, about a group of friends that creates a time machine.

Arash Amel is negotiating to write “WarGames.”