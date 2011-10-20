Warner Bros gives ‘Akira’ the greenlight with Garrett Hedlund eyed to star

Looks like Akira and Tetsuo are set to battle it out again after all.
It also looks like the time Garrett Hedlund spent learning how to ride those lightcycles for “TRON Legacy” is going to pay off as he signs a deal to star in the film.
I can think of few films that make less sense for a Westernized live-action remake than the original animated “Akira.” It is, like “Godzilla,” literally born from the ashes of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, an anxious SF parable about living with the unexpected consequences of the nuclear age. There is a strange surreal paranoia to the original, which is a massive compression of the manga series, and the youth of the main characters is important because the story deals with young people inheriting the horror that resulted from the generation before them. The storytelling in that film is oblique, and the iconography is very Japanese.
I’ve read several drafts of the project as they’ve been working on it, and they’re certainly doing their own version. When people protest about actors being the wrong age for the characters, they’re basing that on the Japanese film. That’s really not what this American “Akira” is, which of course raises the question, “Why even call it ‘Akira’?”
I am actually surprised to hear that Warner Bros finally decided to greenlight the film. I’ve been watching them develop this since they brought Ruairi Robinson onboard as writer/director, then through the Hughes Bros. being onboard, and now finally with Jaume Collet-Serra getting the studio to say yes. According to the Variety story, they’re aiming to make this for somewhere in the neighborhood of $90 million. That’s positively miserly by big-event-movie standards, and now I’m curious just to see what they’re talking about with an “Akira” on that scale.
I have a feeling this is going to be one of the hardest sells by any studio when it comes out, just by the nature of the story. I’m sort of perversely fascinated in the idea of the film at this point, just because of how strange a choice it is. I’m really not sure what the studio or the director sees in Hedlund, who was perfectly serviceable in “TRON Legacy.” I don’t have a real problem with him, but I’m also not particularly compelled by him. Maybe the smaller budget means they don’t need to cast movie stars in the lead, but I’d imagine you want all the box-office help you can get on a project like this.
Whatever the final casting, I assume now that the greenlight’s been given, we’ll be hearing a lot more about “Akira” in the weeks and months ahead.
Well, it's bound to happen eventually. They're remaking Oldboy for crying out loud. Is there anything we won't remake or reboot. It would be no surprise if they tried to make a sequel or prequel out of the original a/o the live-action/remake version.
I also have to ask (i.e. rant about). If they are going to change everything like the setting & culture (it’s Westernized, so presumably no Neo-Tokyo?), the age & nature of the characters, why (re)make it as “Akira” in the first place? Because of name recognition? Because it’s got a kid with cool powers gone rampant and another kid with a super-charged motorcycle? I suppose The Magnificent Seven worked as a Western-adaption of Seven Samurai. I somehow doubt this will translate as smoothly (or as faithfully).
I would have no problem if they did this as an inspired-by-but-made-into-something-new movie. Heck, at least change the name. They’ll probably have the titular character and starting events happen in Japan (Tokyo or elsewhere) and then somehow have a get exposed to something that makes the incident reoccur with a an American kid not named Tetsuo (my money’s on it being in New York, any takers?) and our hero nearly-thirty-year-old-American not named Shotaro saves the day. Somehow, calling it Akira and then making it all Americanized seems like it will be ineffective. Particularly when (as mentioned in the review) you do not have that strong correlation with the post-war horrors Japan has etched into their minds. If you are then going to give it a pretty pedestrian budget (so it will not even have big Avatar/Lord of the Rings special effects a/o “wow” factor), it’s like they realize it’s probably going to fail but they’re still going to make it only hedge their bets they can still get a return investment on it.
Sorry, I'm not encouraged.
I have nothing against Hedlund but I was hoping for someone a bit more charismatic. For the “Tetsuo” part though, depending on what age he’s written in the new version my choices would be Aaron Johnson, Sam Riely, Ben Foster.
This has “FAIL” written all over it.
I’m not going to completely write this off yet. Prospects don’t look good but it could be much worse. I imagine if Warner Bros hadn’t been so determined to make this it would’ve eventually wound up at a company like Sony where they would give it half the budget and it would wind up like Priest or one of the Resident Evil films.
I also think the director is a fairly inspired choice. Collet-Serra injects entertaining insanity into the films he directs and a proper Akira adaptation needs insanity.
You know, at first I was mad about this, but now I’m curious. Why is WB putting so much money into this? Why did they bother going so much trouble to get this movie made? I’m sure they are aware of the internet backlash, and studio executives aren’t ones to take such dire risks. So I’m curious, why do they think this will work?
I most likely won’t watch the film, but I will watch any news related to it to try and figure out their reasoning.
Now it will be “KENNNYYYYY” “TOMMMMMMM” KENNNNYYYY” “TOOMMMMMM”
In the script it’s still KANEDA but TETSUO = TRAVIS. With Hedlund as Kaneda, it would be ridiculous to call him Kaneda so yeah, KENNY and TRAVIS.
I think they should westernize the title and call it “Corey” . Then everyone will stop crying about it like they’re redrafting the bible.
You’re mistaken there. People are WAY more outraged over this than they would be over another Bible translation.
The Inspiration and basis for the story of Akira was born from Japanese society’s recovery from and sentiment towards the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Now Hollywood is going to take something so personal and Indigenous to Japan and try to make it relatable and about the USA?
…and people are wondering why there is so much hatred towards this remake..