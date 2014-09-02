Warner Bros. registers domains for Wonder Woman, Shazam, Justice League

09.02.14

DC Comics

(CBR) When Dan Fellman, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, teased that the studio”s ambitious slate of DC Comics films should begin to be revealed in late August, he may have only been a few weeks off.

Tech Times unearthed some pretty good signs that announcements are imminent, in the form of four web domains newly registered by Warner Bros.: JusticeLeagueFilm.com, ShazamMovie.com, WonderWomanTheMovie.com and AquamanMovie.com. All of the addresses send users to the studio”s website.

The domains probably don”t come as much of a surprise, as “Justice League” was announced in April as a follow-up to “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” with Zack Snyder again directing, and actress Gal Gadot”s three-picture deal has long been thought to include a Wonder Woman solo movie. Rumors about Aquaman and Shazam films, meanwhile, have reached a fevered pitch, with two writers reportedly working separately on the former – even as “Game of Thrones” alum Jason Momoa both denies and teases his casting – while Dwayne Johnson confirms his starring role in the latter (although it”s unclear whether he”d play Shazam or Black Adam).

Warner Bros. last month moved Batman v. Superman to March 25, 2106, and away from the May 6 release of Marvel”s third “Captain America” film. At the same time, it planted its flag in nine more dates for as-yet-untitled DC movies

