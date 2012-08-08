Warner Bros reportedly approaches Ben Affleck to direct ‘Justice League’

Warner Bros. has got some extreme pressure on them right now to get one film right, and I would argue there are no higher stakes for any film or any studio in town than there are for “Justice League”.
We’ve heard reports about Will Beall, screenwriter of “Gangster Squad,” working on a new take on the script, and reports seem to indicate a fair amount of excitement about his take on the material within the studio. Now it looks like they’re approaching a director, and we probably shouldn’t be surprised by the name since they’ve been quite open about their affection for the work of Ben Affleck, with his new film “Argo” preparing to hit the festival circuit prior to its release later this year.
While I’m not sure I get the “only directing films he stars in” thing from the Variety article, since “Gone Baby Gone” was critically acclaimed, kicked off his directing career, and featured nary a shot of his face. Besides, I have trouble believing that after “Hollywoodland” and “Daredevil,” Affleck is in any hurry to put on any superhero costume again. Still, the notion of Afflect both directing and starring in a “Justice League” film is intriguing. One of the things I like about Affleck’s sensibilities as a director is that he has a very realistic approach to the stories he tells. “Justice League” could use that, especially since it’s going to be a tricky balancing act bringing together Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, The Green lantern, and more for the film.
There are so many variables in the mix here that it’s hard to really get a bead on what to expect. After all, we haven’t seen “Man Of Steel” yet. We have no idea what Warner Bros. is thinking about Batman at this point. Based on the response to last year’s “Green Lantern,” that is still a big question mark for the studio, too. Do they bring back Ryan Reynolds and hope that a better film would make the difference, or is that now considered tainted goods?
Interestingly enough, Greg Berlanti, who was part of the writing and producing team on “Green Lantern,” could be the reason Affleck does not sign on to do “Justice League.” Berlanti is set to direct “Replay,” based on an amazing Ken Grimwood novel. I spent several years chasing the rights to “Replay,” and once Warner Bros. got hold of them, my own interest became a moot point. It’s a great , sprawling, emotional science-fiction story that Affleck would star in if he accepts the offer, and that film’s schedule might keep Affleck out of contention on “Justice League,” which Warner Bros. should try to get into theaters before “The Avengers 2” arrives in what we now assume will be 2015. If the two films do end up in theaters during the same summer, it sounds like a really bloody battle between studios, and based on their track record with DC properties, I’d have a hard time betting on Warner Bros. to win that particular fight.
All of this is still early days, of course, since Affleck hasn’t agreed to anything at this point. Still, it’s obvious that this is important to the studio and that they are moving forward with plans. We’ll see how it plays out in the days to come.
“Argo” arrives in theaters Oct. 12, 2012.
Reynold’s was fine as GL, it was the rest of the movie that sucked. If they do decide to recast Hal, they better f’in get Nathan Fillion.
Reynolds wasn’t fine as Hal. He just happened to be a better part of that farce of a movie they made. Recast and redo.
I didn’t mind Reynolds, it was just a terrible script.
Nathan Fillion for Ant-man!
Nathan Fillion would have to drop 30 pounds and lose 10 years of age. As much as I love him, Captain Hammer is the only superhero he can pull off anymore.
I dunno, if Edgar Wright’s script does have two Ant-Mans as rumored, I could see him as a older Hank Pym. Now that Joss Whedon is going to be more involved in Marvel Films, I expect everyone from Firefly…because I have impossible expectations.
Reynolds sucked as Hal/GL, but that script was so bad, and Blake Lively too, that he gets off pretty easy for that debacle.
Definitely don’t invite him back for any reboots, or if Hal’s included in the Justice League plans.
He did the best he could in a crappy movie. It’s not his fault the writers didn’t have enough imagination to make a superhero whose power is f’in imagination work.
If not Reynolds or Fillion then who?
JLA doesn’t have to be an origin movie for all involved. Why couldn’t they have an older more experienced GL?
WB is in a tough spot, they can’t do what Marvel did (Solo films then the big Team film) or they might miss the money grab(who knows how long the superhero movie era will last) but Avengers worked so well because people were introduced to most of them before and they worked on from there.
They could pull a Hulk and get someone new to play Hal, but people would get confused how a whole new human GL showed up without some sort of explaination. Movie watchers are going (or at least want)to assume DC are trying their movie universe together like Marvel did.
WB is in this position because they created it by releasing subpar movies. It’s not like the marvel situation where their brand is constantly being diluted by companies like fox, lionsgate, and sony.
WB has all the rights to the biggest characters in their universe. DC is now in house. This movie probably wouldn’t even be a discussion at this point had Nolan not made a great Batman trilogy.
IMO, the best thing they can do is use it as a starting point for the new characters, except Caville. If they use someone other than Caville they’re screwing themselves. Do a reversal of what marvel did. Start with the big bad and end with the final fight causing the team to break up and go their separate ways.
Reynold’s was serviceable. He definitely wouldn’t be the star of this movie. So if they have to go with Hal again, and don’t want to age him, he isn’t a bad choice and he’s relatively cheap.
The superhero bubble always lasts as long as the quality movies outweigh the horribly bad ones. We’re just at a new level of saturation.
As long as good movies are being made, people will keep seeing them in numbers and they won’t become financial risks.
Fox and WB are the most likely to damage this bubble lol.
I’d be more excited for “Replay” if I hadn’t seen “Green Lantern” and “Life As We Know It”.
I’d rather have him direct a Daredevil reboot (with a different actor playing Matt Murdock).
THAT might be really interesting, actually.
That would be ironic if the more fantasy/mythology/archetype-based DC Universe gets a stark, “reality”-based treatment on film while Marvel’s film universe becomes far more colorful and fanciful.
Keeping in mind that special effects help bring this super hero movies era, it amazes me that Warner Bros., who owned DC comics since the 70s, haven’t been able to provide a good comic film outside of Batman. This is the same company who turned down Joss Whedon’s Wonder Woman. I like Affleck the director…but they way they are going with this, I don’t have much hope for “Justice League”.
I agree with pretty much everything you said except one thing. Warner Bros. (along with the Salkinds) gave us Superman, the template for most future superhero movies and IMO the greatest superhero film ever
@ashlarry81: I know most people get a warm and fuzzy feel from the Donner Superman (and even Superman 2, I guess). I loved the 1978 movie as a (very young) kid myself.
But, honestly, that film (let alone the overrated Supes 2, not to mention the others) really hasn’t aged well at all. Apart from Chris Reeve playing a perfect Superman, I find that movie barely watchable now.
We’ll see how MoS turns out, but at least it won’t be another slavish homage (rip-off?) or quasi-sequel of Donner’s movies (Supes 2 counts at least partly as Donner’s).
I should’ve added that, after Nolan’s Bat-movies (well, the first two at least), The Avengers, the first Iron Man, the rest of the Marvel studios output (minus the disappointing IM2), three of the four Spidey films, and some of the X-Men offerings, Donner’s Superman doesn’t even come close to still being “the greatest superhero film ever.”
And let’s not forget The Incredibles either.
Naming various superhero movies doesn’t concede my point. I love the Nolan bat-films but Batman hasn’t been brought to life quite the way Superman did in 1978. Superman is an another class. It holds up incredibly well, so well in fact that no one else has cracked how to do Superman correctly.
As far as the other movies you mentioned go, I would say the closet contenders to Superman are The Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man 2. As much as I love those films, Superman is still tops
Frak Greg Berlanti. He’s a clown shoe.
Keep that teen-soap writing hack as far away from the DCU as frakking possible!!!
Get Brad Bird!!!
That’s a great idea.
“I would argue there are no higher stakes for any film or any studio in town than there are for “Justice League”.”
Drew, I’d argue that the stakes are higher for WB to get “Man of Steel” right… It’s coming out in about a year, the teaser release has been met with a mixed reaction, and any hope Warners has in getting Superman rebooted, and THEN Justice League launched, any time soon rests with “Man of Steel.”
MoS is they key to any future plans for Warners to utilize the DC brand. I’d also argue the stakes are fairly high for justifying THREE Hobbit movies when two seem like plenty.
Way back when Grant Morrison took over the JLA he gave an interview in which he summed up the JLA this way, I’m paraphrasing here, “The members of the JLA are like forces of nature. They’re Demi-Gods.”
Since it appears WB is not going to go the Marvel route and do each character’s origin movie first, (which I don’t disagree with,) this movie needs to be an event. It needs to be BIG so that people are excited.
It needs a visual director who can give us those iconic shots of these bigger than life people.
On a practical level WB needs someone that can handle giant crews, has experience with EFX, knows what he wants and can move fast enough to get it.
Outside of maybe Jim Cameron or the Wachowskis, who we all know would never do this, I’m going to throw out the best man for the job…
Michael Bay.
Assuming the script is good, (THE most important thing, btw) who else could pull off a movie of this scale in the short time frame WB will give them and have it not be a disaster?
Michael Bay.
If you think about it logically there can be no other choice.
Sure as hell not Ben Affleck.
Michael Bay is hack. A hugely successful hack, but a hack nonetheless. I’d expect a JL flick directed by Bay to a be costly disaster.
Also, if Warners can’t come up with good individual movies for the core Leaguers (Supes, a Batman reboot, WW, Flash, GL) then they have no hope of pulling off a live action JL movie.
Marvel was able to turn Iron Man, Thor and Cap into hits. None of those characters had the same household recognition as those core DC characters. Warners should be able to do this, if they’d quit turning this stuff over to lousy writers like Berlanti and Guggenheim. Without that build up with establishing the core characters in their own films, just jumping into a JL movie will be a terrible mistake.
Affleck’s turned into a fine director. I think him helming Justice League could be interesting, but I also think he’s smart enough to stay away from a project that’s far too risky given the general incompetence Warners has shown when it comes to DC characters not named Batman.
They need someone who can do an interpretation and separate the DC Universe from the Marvel Universe as well as Nolan did.
Michael Bay is not someone who is going to do an interpretation. Michael Bay would give us Green Lantern 2. Jacked up on special effects and explosions.
Any idea how this affects The Stand movie(s)? Is Affleck not doing those anymore? Because honestly, I think I’d prefer Affleck to do The Stand instead of JLA. But, you know, him directing anything has my attention at this point…
I agree, he’s better suited for the Stand. It fits more into the repertoir he’s been building. He’s proven he’s a great director though, so better him than Snyder or the like :P
It weird because Warner Bros is the studio that was apparently developing The Stand with Ben Affleck. I’d assume this means that either a) Affleck’s not doing The Stand anymore, or b) Warner Bros would rather him direct this, and have put The Stand on the backburner.
It’s too bad because I was really excited about The Stand, and I have a hard time getting fired up over a new Justice League movie, especially when Warner Bros doesn’t have the patience or ambition to “build up” to it with stand-alone movies like Marvel did with The Avengers.
I can definitely see Affleck as director for Justice League. He’s familiar with genre (and knows what doesn’t really work) but like you suggest he’s a more realistic director, which would help bring some levity to a pretty crazy film