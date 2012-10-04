Warner Bros. announces ‘Hobbit’ extended edition and ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’ Blu-rays

Yes, we’re already talking about the DVD/Blu-ray release of “The Hobbit.”

Though the film doesn’t hit theaters for another two months, Warner Bros. has revealed that an “extended edition” of “An Unexpected Journey,” the first installment of Peter Jackson’s upcoming trilogy, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in the fourth quarter of next year. Given that Jackson put out extended editions of all three of his “Lord of the Rings” films, it’s likely we can expect a similar pattern with the final two entries in “The Hobbit” series as well.

Also announced by the studio (thanks to Movies.com for the heads up) is the “Dark Knight Trilogy Ultimate Collector’s Edition,” a box set featuring all three Christopher Nolan films that’s scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2013.

No details or specific release dates for either title (both of which were announced as part of Warner Bros.’ “90th anniversary” release calendar), is available as of yet. “The Dark Knight Rises,” meanwhile, is slated for a standalone DVD/Blu-ray drop on December 4.