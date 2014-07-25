Warner Bros. wants Oscar-winning ‘Argo’ writer to pen ‘Justice League’

Over at Deadline Mike Fleming is reporting something that has been floating around in the ether for a while now: that Warner Bros. wants Oscar-winning “Argo” scribe Chris Terrio to pen the studio's planned superhero team-up film “Justice League.”
It seems natural that the studio would go in that direction. First and foremost, Terrio is a writer on “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” with David Goyer. But they keep things tidy and in-house over there, sticking with a close relationship in Zack Snyder for the Superman reboot “Man of Steel,” offering up the role of Batman in that film's sequel to Ben Affleck (who has made each of his directorial efforts at Warner Bros.), etc. It also lends an extra bit of cachet to the overall enterprise, as Marvel certainly doesn't have any Oscar-winning screenwriters on their projects. Not that this is a contest (heh).
Last we heard from Terrio he was busy walking to the stage to accept an Academy Award that virtually no one predicted. All eyes were on Tony Kushner and “Lincoln” toward the end of that Oscar season, but Terrio swept in and took the WGA and Academy prizes for WB's Best Picture winner, which of course was directed by Affleck.
We'll see if Terrio accepts the offer. He has major projects still set up with Affleck and Matt Damon, as well as “The Ends of the Earth” (which Harvey Weinstein shrewdly used as a pawn to get the press writing about Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell on the last day of Oscar voting in early 2013).
More on all of this madness, surely, when Warner Bros. hits Hall H tomorrow in San Diego.
First they get him to write BvS and now Justice League?!
Like he did such a great job on Argo, the most undeserving Best Picture winner ever, with one dimensional, completely forgettable characters (I think Affleck’s character’s character arc consisted of looking at a picture of his son, with a sad look on his face).
I get it if they’re trying to match Goyer’s similarly weak and empty writing on Man of Steel, but Warners should be aiming much higher.
Wahhhh! Wahhhh!
@KRISTOPHERTAPLEY- Let me guess, you’re one of those delusional people that somehow find Man of Steel to be amazing.
Amazing? Nah. But I liked it.
I’m just responding to your boring “Argo” barbs.
@KRISTOPHERTAPLEY- Never called it boring, it’s an okay film, a lesser version of Affleck’s The Town, which itself is a lesser version of Heat, but it was decent enough. Far from Oscar worthy though, let alone the top prize.
And you liked it? How? All it had was action, and when you don’t care about who’s fighting and why, that becomes meaningless. To reasonable people at least. :P
No, I was saying your COMMENTS were boring. But anyway, these conversations have been had.
And yeah, I liked “Man of Steel.” Guess I’m unreasonable. *shrug*
@KRISTOPHERTAPLEY- So you’re averse to any criticism of Argo? However valid I might add.
I wouldn’t call it valid I’d call it boring. But to answer your question, no, I’m mostly good with “Argo” criticism. Trust me, I watched people go from being die hard fans of the movie to hating it just because it won an Oscar. Fickle world we live in.
@KRISTOPHERTAPLEY- Had I rambled for 5+ paragraphs then fair enough, but for what little I typed, “boring” seems like a very weak way to try to undermine a differing opinion to that of ours. Of course you wouldn’t call it valid, you’re ignorant to its flaws.
You’re deflecting, you’re implying that it’s hated because it’s popular, and while I’m sure that may be true for some, the fact is that it’s a bit lax in terms of substance, and is only an Oscar winner and critical hit because it pats on the back of Hollywood so much. As a film, it’s okay at best.
In addition to the Oscar and WGA, Terrio also won the scripter, LA film critics, online film critics and others, so exactly how was his Oscar win a shock to anyone? His film was winning everything in sight and script almost always goes along with picture. Basic math.
You would have to ask the majority of those who were picking “Lincoln” that question. I know people like to instantly re-write Oscar history once it happens, but Terrio wasn’t favored by a number of pundits.
If I remember correctly, Terrio was the odds on favourite to win, not Kushner, so his win shocked few as far as I know. Huh.
You misremember. I felt like I was blue in the face trying to convince people of Terrio, particularly around January. But anyway, moving on…