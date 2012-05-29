Watch: Adam Lambert’s new video for ‘Never Close Our Eyes’

Adam Lambert”s video for “Never Close Our Eyes” takes place somewhere in a dystopian future where all those beautiful multi-ethnic models from the old Benetton commercials have been rounded up and imprisoned. Their freedom may be taken away, as has their possession of any clothes not in the beige/gray family, but, thank God, they still have access to hair dye, as evidenced by Lambert”s fierce highlights.
Food has been replaced with pill pellets and the days seem to pass in drudgery, scrubbing the floor in a series of coordinated, ballet-like moves, and checking into some plexiglass box that scans our eyes, while Big Brother keeps constant surveillance.
[More after the jump…]
However, Lambert our hero has developed some secret powers that allow a blue swirl that looks like airborne laundry detergent to fly from his fingertips. As the music thumps, he, his fellow automatons, and his magical blue cloud decide to make a run for it.
They are initially thwarted in their jailbreak by guards who spew white smoke at them, which, please, is no match for Lambert”s beautiful blue cloud which easily beats back the white smoke. Not only that, it has the transformative power to put Lambert and his pretty posse in very bright, primary color-jackets with pushed-up sleeves, like the ’80s! They are so excited, they temporarily forget to escape and, instead, break out into a dance number. Lambert isn”t known as a dancer, so he”s shown mainly from the waist up, very servicably keeping up.
With the arrival of Lambert”s new album, “Trespassing” at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week and this extremely high concept album it”s clear that the “American Idol” season eight runner up wants to be seen in the ranks of the Lady Gagas, Beyonces and Rihannas of this world (there”s not really a male analog of Lambert right now, is there?) And this video shows that he can more than hold his own in their company.
What do you think?
Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda
Love love love it! Adam is so fascinating and mega talented. His videos are NEVER boring!
The Ulitimate Performer. He is a super star. Cheers Adam Lambert,
If you are not aware of Adam’s moves,esp. waist down, you are missing out on most delicious hip moves that ever existed…ever…man got moves like no other :))
OH, YOU ARE SOO RIGHT ! I CAN’T SEEM TO BREATHE RIGHT WHEN HE’S SINGING, AND MOVING. GASP !
I love this video and ADORE the man! Best video I’ve seen since “Thriller”, seriously.And FYI, Lambert may not be a “professional” dancer, but he has moves (waist up AND down!)that a pole dancer should take note of! Plus, white boy got RHYTHM!
Thank you for the article. LOVE the video and the song! Re Adam’s dance moves… yes he can dance, just a lot of shots don’t show from waist down because then it would need to be rated “R” or “X” – if you get my drift:-) But yes, he’s got the moves – go to one of his concerts sometime…
Loved your upbeat and very humorous take on Adam Lambert’s new NCOE video, Melinda, but I just wanted to correct one line of your review…Adam Lambert is the greatest male dancer I have ever seen, evidenced by his incredible performance in the Bowie Medley during the AI tour…Adam is also extremely good in ensemble in his stage performances…so do add ‘dancer’ to his resume..otherwise, your review is very positive and lots of fun to read, and very positive in its support of Adam Lambert.