Watch and listen: Florence + The Machine debut ‘Watery’ new song

For a song that goes for 5+ minutes, about a legendary writer that drowns herself, titled for a famous painted work and performed by Florence + The Machine, the word “epic” is perfectly acceptable.

“What the Water Gave Me” is the first official new song release from the British rock group, headed by singer Florence Welch, from its sophomore set. The as-yet-untitled album obviously has other details to suss out, but it will be due on Nov. 7 in the U.K. and on some other date in November in the U.S.

The song title is the same as a Frida Kahlo painting; and there are several references in the song to Virginia Woolf, who suffered from depression and drowned herself by filling the pockets of her overcoat with stones and walked into a river. So yeah. Light stuff. Welch truly stepped outside of herself for these lyrics, though sonically, the band goes big rather than goes home in a similar fashion to the heavier songs from their first album “Lungs.”

The harp line is just about the lightest part of the song, as the bass is overdriven and choirs, major crash cymbals and Welch’s quiet-loud-quiet dynamics make for sad, bombastic, rattling — yet euphoric — poetry.

This is a great introduction for new fans, and I’m sure fans of “Lungs” will be thrilled.

