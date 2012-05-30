Watch: Andrew Bird gets animated in new video

05.30.12 6 years ago

This is Andrew Bird’s universe — we just live in it.

So states the indie singer-multi-instrumentalist’s new animated video for “EyeonEye,” which is equal parts “The Fantastic Voyage” and “Powers of Ten.” 

In it, the viewer is taken inside a very cool paper cut-out of Bird (hey, where’s the rest of the band?),  where a number of micro-men control his internal workings — and keep the universe in order. Once the machine breaks (should you ‘break it yourself’?), fireworks of musical creativity go off and the video becomes a seemingly endless loop of universes spawning universes. Don’t think about it too much or Andrew Bird will make your brain explode.

 Watch it here:

“EyeonEye” is the new single from Bird’s latest album, “Break It Yourself.” He and his band recently did a live version of the song online. 

Bird is touring Europe and North America this summer. 

Around The Web

TAGSandrew bird

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP