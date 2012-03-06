Watch: Andrew Bird performs a live rendition of new track ‘Eyeoneye’

Chicago indie stalwart Andrew Bird drops his latest album, “Break It Yourself,” today, and fans can catch a glimpse of the Bird-man crew’s musical showmanship in the live video for “Eyeoneye.”

“Break” comes with the DVD “Here”s What Happened,” a thirty-minute performance film that was shot at Bird”s barn/recording studio during the album’s genesis.

Starting today (through March 20), fans can rent “Here”s What Happened” for free on the iTunes Store.

Get a taste of what to expect with this video of the band performing the track “Eyeoneye.” While the tune is less reliant on Bird’s virtuoso violining, it still has the quirky touch of a glockenspiel and some of his famous whistling skills.

However, the video doesn’t do Bird and his band (including the multi-talented instrumentalist Martin Dosh) justice, so you should really catch Bird on his extensive upcoming U.S. tour.

Here are the tour dates:



March 14 – SXSW: NPR Showcase at Stubb”s BBQ – Austin, TX

March 15 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX*

March 16 – The Howlin” Wolf – New Orleans, LA*

March 17 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

March 19 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN*

March 20 – Southern Theatre – Columbus, OH*

March 22 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO*

March 23 – The Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO*

March 24 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI*

April 9 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA†

April 10 – The Vogue – Vancouver, BC†

April 11 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR†

April 13 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA†

April 14 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

April 18 – Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center – Mesa, AZ†

April 19 – Lensic Performing Arts Center – Santa Fe, NM†

April 20 – Rialto Theater – Tucson, AZ†

April 21 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

May 3 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA‡

May 4 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY‡

May 5 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY§

May 6 – House of Blues – Boston, MA‡

May 8 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC‡

May 9 – Ramshead Live – Baltimore, MD‡

May 10 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI**

May 12 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL**

May 19 – Nelsonville Music Festival – Nelsonville, OH

July 14 – Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY

* with Eugene Mirman

† with Laura Marling

‡ with Patrick Watson

§ with Tift Merritt

** with Mucca Pazza