Watch: Animal Collective announced new album ‘Centipede Hz’

Fresh off announcing a new 7″ and releasing a Record Store Day set, Animal Collective have prepared a new full-length album, “Centipede Hz.” The effort will be released on Sept. 4 via Domino, tracklist below the promotional video (which may scare small mammals and perhaps children).

“Honeycomb” b/w “Gotham” is their new single, which you can hear here; that effort will be out on vinyl on June 26 and is available through digital outlets now. Those songs will not be included on “Hz.”

The RSD release “Transverse Temporal Gyrus” was an accompanying album to the band’s Guggenheim Museum exhibit from 2010.

“Centipede Hz” is AC’s first album since 2009’s “Merriweather Post Pavilion,” which made it to No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It’s their eighth full-length set in nine years. The band also unleashed a film, “Oddsac,” in 2010 — you can read more about it here.

Here is the tracklist for “Centipede Hz”:

1. Moonjock

2. Today’s Supernatural

3. Rosie Oh

4. Applesauce

5. Wide Eyed

6. Father Time

7. New Town Burnout

8. Monkey Riches

9. Mercury Man

10. Pulleys

11. Amanita