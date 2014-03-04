Watch: Batman returns to Arkham one last time in ‘Batman: Arkham Knights’

(CBR) UPDATE 3/4/2014 12:09 PM PT: WB Games has confirmed that Harley Quinn will be playable for the first time in the series' history as a preorder bonus in a series of 4 challenge maps.

Rocksteady Studios' “Batman: Arkham” video game series is one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed franchises of all time. While the studio briefly dropped off the map for the recent “Batman: Arkham Origins” (developed by WB Games Montreal), the announcement dropped today that Rocksteady is back in the saddle again for “Batman: Arkham Knight,” the conclusion to the “Arkham” series. Various promotional material including an announcement trailer posted by WB Games UK and DC All Access, and multiple covers for April's issue of Game Informer have dropped online. According to the trailer, the game is set for a 2014 release for next-generation systems including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (which would partially explain why Rocksteady wasn't directly involved with “Arkham Origins” — it was busy developing the first “Arkham” game for next-gen consoles.)

However, it's the trailer that impresses the most, featuring a voiceover from Thomas Wayne to his son, reading his last will and testament. Villains making a return appearance from previous installments of the series include Harley Quinn, Two-Face, Penguin and more. Plus, there's a really cool first look at the new Batmobile.

Rumors of a new Rocksteady-developed “Arkham” game began during the development for “Batman: Arkham Origins” when fan-favorite Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy revealed he had done voice work for the new “Arkham” game — presumably “Arkham Knight.” Hopefully, fans can also expect other voice actors from the first two “Arkham” games to reprise their roles, including Mark Hamill as The Joker.

