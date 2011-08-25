Watch: Beyonce gets sexy in video for ‘1 + 1’

#Beyonce
08.25.11 7 years ago

Beyonce is smoking hot, so much so, that at one point in the new video for “1 + 1” she”s actually smoking, literally. The clip for the tune from current album, “4,” is a visual, sensual feast that makes the most of Beyonce”s radiant beauty.

While there are a few body shots of Bey in animal print and garters, the majority of the focus is on her face, and what a face it is. Computer graphics project rain running down her face, interspersed with close-ups of her succulent lips.Without ever crossing into crassness, she goes through the throes of passion so we”re left with no doubt that she”s a very happy woman. Jay -Z is a lucky man.

[More after the jump…]

There”s some lovely kaleidoscopic shots and billowing sheets, but this is about Beyonce letting us know that she is a woman in the full flush of love.  We never see her “+1” other than an arm and back shot, but that works to the video”s advantage.

The song isn”t a single, but it seems that Beyonce has shot videos for a number of tunes from the album, so we can expect more images from “4.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGS1 and 14BEYONCEJayZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP