Watch: Beyonce gets sexy in video for ‘1 + 1’

Beyonce is smoking hot, so much so, that at one point in the new video for “1 + 1” she”s actually smoking, literally. The clip for the tune from current album, “4,” is a visual, sensual feast that makes the most of Beyonce”s radiant beauty.

While there are a few body shots of Bey in animal print and garters, the majority of the focus is on her face, and what a face it is. Computer graphics project rain running down her face, interspersed with close-ups of her succulent lips.Without ever crossing into crassness, she goes through the throes of passion so we”re left with no doubt that she”s a very happy woman. Jay -Z is a lucky man.

There”s some lovely kaleidoscopic shots and billowing sheets, but this is about Beyonce letting us know that she is a woman in the full flush of love. We never see her “+1” other than an arm and back shot, but that works to the video”s advantage.

The song isn”t a single, but it seems that Beyonce has shot videos for a number of tunes from the album, so we can expect more images from “4.”