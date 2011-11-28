Watch: Beyonce wants to ‘Dance for You,’ detective

It was a stormy night, and the detective was hard at work, gazing out the window.

He suddenly found himself to be the luckiest heterosexual model-man on the planet, as Beyonce arrived and gyrated seductively at him.

If you’re a hetero sexual lady detective, however, this is sort of boring.

“Dance for You” is the seventh music video to arrive from Queen B’s latest album “4” (this track was culled from the deluxe version) and is the seventh of seven to be included on her latest “Live at Roseland” DVD 2-disc collection. It was directed by the singer and Alan Ferguson, who helmed “Party” earlier this fall.