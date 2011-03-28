Watch: Britney Spears’ mini-concert in San Francisco

With the same setlist her “surprise” stop-off in Las Vegas, Britney Spears took to the concert stage again in San Francisco on early Sunday morning.

The pop superstar performed as part of a taping for “Good Morning America,” the footage to air tomorrow morning (March 29) in full. The show was at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the new indoor locale after rain kept the show from being hosted in the Bay area’s gay-friendly Castro neighborhood. Her show was preceded by stand-up and performances from a number of drag queens.

“Hold It Against Me,” “Till the World Ends” and “Big Fat Bass” were performed, with different costumes and set pieces for each, including some pyrotechnics, a light-up bodice and plenty of hair-tossing. Will.i.am made a video appearance for the latter, and energetic dancers gyrated around what looked like the balance bar featured in Spears’ “3,” a song she also sampled. “Hold It Against Me” sent fans into a frenzy with multiple unison dance moves.

It appears that Spears was lip-syncing for at least some portions of the show, if not all; its been a topic frequently debated and discussed among fans and concert-goers. The lack of live vocals may be part of preparations for Spears’ speculative “Femme Fatale” tour, which may be announced soon. Her new album will be released tomorrow, the same day as her “GMA” and “Jimmy Kimmel” appearances.

Check out a couple of fan-taped videos from San Fransisco below. What do you think of her dance moves, is she up to par of past performances?