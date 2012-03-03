Watch: Bruce Springsteen and ‘Neil Young’ cover LMFAO on Jimmy Fallon

Those of you hankering for a duet between Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young got your wish last night…sort of.

During a week celebrating Springsteen (in anticipation of the release of the singer’s new “Wrecking Ball”), “Late Night” presented a goofy bit with The Boss singing alongside host Jimmy Fallon, doing his not-too-shabby Neil Young impersonation.

The duo performed a folked-up version of LMFAO’s dancefloor hit “Sexy and I Know It,” with Fallon on acoustic guitar and harmonica, doing his best imitation of “Harvest”-era Neil. Bruce, in denim, shades and bandanna, seems to be playfully spoofing his own look circa “Born in the U.S.A.” The two teamed preivously in 2010, performing Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair.”

Later in the episode, The Boss was joined by houseband The Roots and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello for a spirited take on “The E Street Shuffle.”

It was all part of Bruce Springsteen Week on “Late Night,” during which Kenny Chesney, John Legend and Elvis Costello also paid tribute to the The Boss.

What do you think of “Sexy and I Know It”?