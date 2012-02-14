Watch: Chaos breaks out in ‘Cruise Ship Disaster: Inside the Concordia’

If it all seemed a bit like the sinking of the Titanic when it was happening, the capsizing of the Costa Concordia off the coast of Italy is now revealed to be, at least through survivors’ footage, possibly just as scary. In “Cruise Ship Disaster: Inside the Concordia” (world premiere special airs Sun. Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. on Discovery), exclusive footage shows Captain Francsesco Schettino speaking by phone on the bridge, seemingly oblivious to the emergency situation unraveling for his 4,200 passengers and crew. An officer is heard shouting, “What shall we do?” while someone else cries “General emergency!” and yet the order to abandon ship still isn’t given. Instead, Schettino is heard asking for “tug boats.” Hard to believe? Watch a snippet of the special below.

