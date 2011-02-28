Watch: Charlie Sheen threatens to sue over ‘Two and a Half Men’ mess

02.28.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Charlie Sheen continued his media craziness tour by giving dueling “exclusive” interviews to NBC and ABC that ran on the networks’ morning shows today. In the interviews, the “Two and a Half Men” star announced plans to sue CBS for $3 million per episode (his $2 million per up salary plus his cut of syndication money), called himself a “rock star,” suggested CBS had messed with a “warlock,” and said all the usual things that he’s been saying since this mess started.

Sheen took a drug test for ABC that showed he was drug-free for at least the previous 72 hours, but he doesn’t seem particularly stable in these clips.

Here’s Sheen on “Today”: 

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

and here:

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

And here’s Sheen on “GMA”:

Around The Web

TAGSCharlie SheenTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP