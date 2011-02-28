Watch: Charlie Sheen threatens to sue over ‘Two and a Half Men’ mess

Charlie Sheen continued his media craziness tour by giving dueling “exclusive” interviews to NBC and ABC that ran on the networks’ morning shows today. In the interviews, the “Two and a Half Men” star announced plans to sue CBS for $3 million per episode (his $2 million per up salary plus his cut of syndication money), called himself a “rock star,” suggested CBS had messed with a “warlock,” and said all the usual things that he’s been saying since this mess started.

Sheen took a drug test for ABC that showed he was drug-free for at least the previous 72 hours, but he doesn’t seem particularly stable in these clips.

Here’s Sheen on “Today”:

And here’s Sheen on “GMA”: