Watch: Charlie Sheen threatens to sue over ‘Two and a Half Men’ mess

Charlie Sheen continued his media craziness tour by giving dueling “exclusive” interviews to NBC and ABC that ran on the networks’ morning shows today. In the interviews, the “Two and a Half Men” star announced plans to sue CBS for $3 million per episode (his $2 million per up salary plus his cut of syndication money), called himself a “rock star,” suggested CBS had messed with a “warlock,” and said all the usual things that he’s been saying since this mess started.
Sheen took a drug test for ABC that showed he was drug-free for at least the previous 72 hours, but he doesn’t seem particularly stable in these clips.
Here’s Sheen on “Today”:
and here:
And here’s Sheen on “GMA”:
“I’m underpaid.”
Hilarious.
The crew should sue him.
This sounds to me like a guy in the midst of an untreated manic episode.
Charlie Sheen is the only reason 2 1/2 Men still gets watched (and sells advertising). All the publicity he has generated for the the show (good or bad) in the past couple months will bring in higher ratings and keep the unfunny sitcom on the air. His trainwreck life is more entertaining then the Oscars and should come with a price tag. Give him the 3 mil.