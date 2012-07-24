Watch: Childish Gambino’s ‘Fire Fly’ vid is a sci-fi adventure

One could say that the now-canceled TV show “Firefly” was simply ahead of its time. Childish Gambino’s track “Fire Fly” makes a similar argument for why it’s taking the rapper so long to be appreciated among peers.

The music video for the song is a little combination of both. The narrative features an underdog that very much looks like Donald Glover, put on the trail to intergalactic travel. But a more traditional action plot unravels, there’s conflict, and dude even gets to kiss The Girl. Queue the lens flare.

“I used to get called ‘Oreo’ and ‘faggot’ / I used to get more laughs when I got laughed at / Oh you got a mixtape? That’s fantastic,” he raps. “It’s hard to make Hov the footsteps you followin’ / Especially when your n*ggas look like Carlton… No live shows, cause I can’t find sponsors / For the only black kid at a Sufjan concert… Now I’m firefly like a burning kite / And you’sa fake f*ck like a Fleshlight.”

Perhaps a “Revenge of the Nerds” plotline would be more befitting, but space travel also fulfills that “Living well…” adage.

“Firefly” is off of Gambino’s “Camp,” out last year, and he has a new mixtape “Royalty” out now, too. The actor/rapper’s show “Community” is making buzz at the TCAs today, especially after NBC said its seeking broader comedies than it. Read all about it on HitFix.