Watch Chris Rock's Killer BET Awards Monologue In Full

06.29.14

Need further proof that Chris Rock is one of the greatest stand up comedians of all time? Look no further than his killer BET Awards opening monologue, in which the “Grown Ups 2” star hilariously expound on such topics as the Solange-Jay Z elevator incident, Donald Sterling's racism, Dr. Dre's $3 billion Beats sale, Oprah's Oscar disappointment and the real reason behind “Scandal's” breakout success. Oh, and this one: “Rick Ross gonna be the first rapper to die of breast cancer.” I die.

