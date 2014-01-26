Watch Daft Punk, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell get funky at the Grammys

Grammys voters are clearly Daft Punk fans tonight – with the French electronic duo winning Album of the Year and Record of the Year – but perhaps as high an honor is seeing Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Katy Perry, Beyonce and Jay Z get down to your music.

Watch Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers and guest Stevie Wonder perform a “Get Lucky” medley at the Grammys, via Mr. World Premiere, and see the complete list of Grammy winners here.

The performance starts with the familiar beat and guitar of “Get Lucky,” co-written by Rodgers, but once Wonder jumps in, the song takes off into new places. Rodgers” Le Chic hit “Le Freak” and Daft Punk”s classic “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” are both weaved seamlessly into the medley, followed by a rousing solo from Wonder. The vibe is contagious.

Earlier in the day, Daft Punk won for a Best Engineered Album Grammy for “Random Access Memories.”

https://dailymotion.com/video/k5Gcq2Bu1YRapd5gNEk