Watch Daft Punk, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rodgers and Pharrell get funky at the Grammys

#Daft Punk #Pharrell
01.27.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Grammys voters are clearly Daft Punk fans tonight – with the French electronic duo winning Album of the Year and Record of the Year – but perhaps as high an honor is seeing Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Katy Perry, Beyonce and Jay Z get down to your music.

Watch Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers and guest Stevie Wonder perform a “Get Lucky” medley at the Grammys, via Mr. World Premiere, and see the complete list of Grammy winners here.

The performance starts with the familiar beat and guitar of “Get Lucky,” co-written by Rodgers, but once Wonder jumps in, the song takes off into new places. Rodgers” Le Chic hit “Le Freak” and Daft Punk”s classic “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” are both weaved seamlessly into the medley, followed by a rousing solo from Wonder. The vibe is contagious.

Earlier in the day, Daft Punk won for a Best Engineered Album Grammy for “Random Access Memories.”

https://dailymotion.com/video/k5Gcq2Bu1YRapd5gNEk

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk#Pharrell
TAGSDaft Punkget luckyGrammys 2014NILE RODGERSPHARRELLSTEVIE WONDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP