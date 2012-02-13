Watch: Dave Grohl interviews Tom Petty, Trent Reznor in ‘Sound City’ doc teaser

Dave Grohl jammed with Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney at the Grammy Awards last night but, according to the new trailer for “Sound City” and the Foo Fighters frontman’s comments, there are more “epic” collaborative jams to come.

Grohl is heading up the “Sound City” documentary, which turns the lens on legendary Los Angeles-based Sound City Studios. His old band Nirvana recorded their album “Nevermind” there; other significant rock records like Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled set and Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes” were laid down there. Metallica, Neil Young, Tool, Slayer, Kiss, Queens of the Stoneage and more have also recorded there.

And now it’s closed. Which may be why Grohl wanted to document interviews and jam sessions from its walls. A newly posted teaser trailer says that the film will feature chats with Trent Reznor, Petty, Corey Taylor, Josh Homme, Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, Cheap Trick, Lars Ulrich and what appears to be countless others, the kind of crew that only someone like Grohl could cull.

The film’s website and Facebook say it’s “coming soon.” It also gives some context for the 20-second snippet of Grohl’s jam with Ratt posted last month.

“When Sound City closed last year it was a very sad day,” Grohl told Crave. “That place was like a church. The list of people that recorded there is like a virtual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…. That funky old place had the best drum room in the world. The drum sound at the beginning of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit?” That”s Sound City. I decided to make a film about that feeling when you put five guys in a room, hit ‘record” and the hair on the back of your neck stands up. Expect some epic jam sessions.”