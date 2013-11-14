Watch David Bowie’s new NSFW ‘Love is Lost’ video

David Bowie”s initial video for “Love is Lost” cost $12.99. This new NSFW one looks like it cost considerably more.

The 10-minute clip, set to James Murphy”s remix of “Love is Lost,” opens with enough quick-cut, computer generated handclapping images to drive you a little batty before giving way to other cool black and white images with geometric shapes forming into what looks like an eye, but it could be anything really.

Computer images continue to morph into different shapes from mountains to water to body parts until it”s clear we”re building a man and woman here, so it”s Bowie”s version of the Creation story.

The second half features the computer-generated naked couple come to life and enjoying themselves as the video goes back and forth between seeing them clearly and seeing them in blurred, visual effects. In the end, they sadly devolve. Dust to dust… that kind of thing.

Other than what looks like close-ups of Bowie”s eyes, he does not appear in the video.

It”s arty and interesting, but probably not the best use of your 10 minutes. “Love is Lost” is the latest single from Bowie’s “The Next Day.”