Watch: Day 2 of Radiohead Week finds the band performing on ‘Colbert Report’

Now that Radiohead has decided to start promoting their latest album, “The King of Limbs,” they’re taking New York, and American TV, by storm.

Following this weekend’s performance on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” the British rock innovators took their jittery, post-millennial sounds to Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” on Monday.

There, host (and alleged super-fan) Stephen Colbert allowed the group — expanded to a sextet with Portishead drummer Clive Deamer adding a second layer of percussion — to tape six songs.

Colbert took jabs at the band’s self-conscious anti-corporate stance, inviting them into the “Dr. Pepper Flavor Zone,” and accusing the Brits of taking American rock jobs. He even asks them to “grow up.”

On the music side, the band stuck primarily to recent material, playing five “Limbs” tunes (but passing over the single “Lotus Flower”) and “National Anthem,” from 2000’s acclaimed “Kid A,” with a brass section in tow.

Radiohead is also performing at the Roseland Ballroom in New York City on September 28 and 29. They’re the band’s only forthcoming U.S. dates, although they’ve said they’ll tour in 2012.

Radiohead’s “The Colbert Report” setlist:

“The Daily Mail”

“Bloom”

“The National Anthem”

“Codex”

“Little by Little”

“Morning Mr Magpie”