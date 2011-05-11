Watch: Death Cab for Cutie release Shepard Fairey-directed ‘Home’ video

Here’s a whole lot of Death Cab for you…

The band has released a pair of new pieces to the “Codes and Keys” puzzle this week. First, there’s the video to “Home Is a Fire,” co-directed by famed artist Shepard Fairey and Death Cab for Cutie bassist Nick Harmer. It’s good instruction on how to post word art all around the unwashed walls of your own town. “OBEY” stencils meet civil disobedience. Just lovely.

There’s also new track “Underneath the Sycamore,” which I’m having a hard time distinguishing it from every other DCFC song. I need a couple more listens just to un-jar “Home” from my head.

“Codes and Keys” is out on May 31.

[Video and new track after the jump…]

Death Cab for Cutie – Underneath The Sycamore by ATL REC