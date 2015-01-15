Watch ‘Dick Poop’ Accidentally Announced as an Oscar Nominee

Cinematographer Dick Pope picked up an Oscar nomination this morning for his work on “Mr. Turner”; previously he was nominated for working on “The Illusionist.” But today he was immortalized for another reason: Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs mispronounced his name during nominations and accidentally said “Dick Poop.” Yes. Yes, she did.

This was the true triumph of the nominations, besides the fact that Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie were finally snubbed together.