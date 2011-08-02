Watch: Drew Barrymore directs Chloe Moretz, Tyler Posey in new Best Coast video

Drew Barrymore, who made her feature directorial debut in 2009 with “Whip It,” is back behind the camera for the brand new music video from buzzy California indie rockers Best Coast that’s a modern-day spin on “Romeo and Juliet.”

The video, “Our Deal,” features a ridiculously hip cast, including Chloe Moretz (“Kick-Ass”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development,” “Whip It”), Donald Glover (“Community”), and Shailene Woodley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”).

In a mash-up of “West Side Story” (which was itself chiefly inspired by “Romeo & Juliet”) and early ’80s graffiti documentary “Style Wars,” the video features the star-cross’d romance of members of two rival graf crews (Posey and Moretz), whose burgeoning romance is cut short by a fatal turf war.

The melancholy reverb-drenched girl group-style vocals and echo-laden guitars perfectly evoke the early ’60s milieu of “West Side Story,” while the video also includes more ’80s-centric styles and graffiti writing.

