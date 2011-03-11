Watch: Elijah Wood goes to the dogs in FX’s ‘Wilfred’ teaser

03.11.11

FX has released the first look at its new comedy series “Wilfred,” starring Elijah Wood of “Lord of the Rings” fame.
 
Based on an Australian show, “Wilfred” is about a boy named Ryan (Wood) and his dog, Wilfred (Jason Gann), who the boy imagines as a man in a grubby dog suit who becomes Ryan’s id-oriented alter ego. Wilfred helps Ryan out of a suicidal depression and aids him with his crush on Wilfred’s cute owner (played by “Californication’s” Fiona Gublemann). It looks like sort of a raunchier “Calvin and Hobbes.”

The show has an impressive comedy pedigree. It was co-created by co-star Gann (who also played Wilfred in the Aussie original). The FX version has been adapted by David Zuckerman (whose credits include “Family Guy”) and is being directed by Randall Einhorn (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

FX gave the show a 13 episode order last October.
 

