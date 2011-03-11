Watch: Eminem posts a love letter to Detroit

Eminem was seen heralding his hometown of Detroit during a commercial for the Super Bowl. This time, it seems without prompting.

The rapper sent out a two-and-a-half minute love letter to Rock City in a video, posted this week. The lens was focused on the people and places of the struggling city, from its landmarks to its businesses like GM. He isn’t heard rapping, but speaking.

Eminem shows up in spots, explaining the city’s resilience in the face of tight times.

“Stay up, Detroit,” he signs off.

No word on what prompted the move, but the Grammy Award-winning MC made headlines during the NFL Championship game for appearing in two commercials — one for Brisk iced tea and one for Chrysler. In the latter, He does similar cheerleading for Detroit, but then again that was purportedly for a major fee.

Meanwhile, Eminem has logged his second RIAA Diamond status album: “The Eminem Show” has now officially moved more than 10 million copies. His set “The Marshall Mathers LP” has achieved the same.