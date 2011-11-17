B-

Watch: Feist finally releases a new music video, for ‘How Come…’

11.17.11 7 years ago

Feist became well-known for her music videos from “The Reminder,” particularly for the one for “1234.” For “Metals,” however, it’s been quiet on the A/V end. Until now.

The Canadian singer-songwriter stars solo in this black-and-white Middle Earthish shoot, for “How Come You Never Go There.” She sports a very long wig, which is being tousled by the wind. Perhaps she borrowed a machine from Rebecca Black?

Leslie Feist told me in an interview recently that she hasn’t been feeling music videos lately, in part because she lost collaborator Patrick Daughters (who stepped away from video-directing to focus on other art). There hasn’t been a name associated with this clip yet, but perhaps it’s the start of another beautiful friendship.

 Feist is currently on tour in North America in support of “Metals.” She has help from troupe Mountain Man on backing vocals. It’s really good, guys. “Metals” was released this fall.

TAGSFEISThow come you never go theremetals

