Watch: Feist goes quiet for ‘Anti-Pioneer’ video

08.10.12 6 years ago

It’s too hot anyway, right? Cool down with this silky, chilly start to your weekend: Feist’s “Anti-Hero” music video.

The Canadian songwriter is cloaked in shadows and gripping the lines on wallpaper for her “sappy songs about what went wrong.”

The simple black and white clip was helmed by Martin de Thurah, whose work previously with Leslie Feist exposed an acumen for the melacholy. “The Bad in Each Other” broke my heart in 12 different ways. In “Anti-Hero,” they together kind of show off what a broken heart does when its listlessly broken.

Of this new clip, de Thurah told Nowness “I had thought about making something very simple, complex and emotional with Leslie alone. I found the song very intimate, and wanted the video to reflect that.”

“Anti-Hero” is from Feist’s newest “Metals.”

Feist: Anti-Pioneer on Nowness.com.

Around The Web

TAGSanti heroantiheroFEISTmartin de thurahmetals

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP