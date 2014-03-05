Watch: First ‘Lost Missions’ clip debuts for ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

(CBR) Lucasfilm has debuted a clip from the sixth and final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, which will be available beginning Friday on Netflix.

Dubbed “The Lost Missions,” the final 13 episodes will be accompanied on the video-streaming service by the entire “Clone Wars” saga, including several director”s cut episodes that never aired on Cartoon Network. They arrive as part of a new multi-year deal announced last month between Disney, Lucasfilm and Netflix.

Lucasfilm revealed in March 2013 that “the time has come to wind down” “The Clone Wars”, clearing the way for a new animated series, “Star Wars Rebels”, to launch on Disney XD this fall.