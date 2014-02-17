Watch: Lucasfilm debuts first ‘Star Wars Rebels’ teasers

#Disney #Star Wars
and 02.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Lucasfilm has debuted the first two teasers for the upcoming Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels, both prominently featuring the Force-sensitive teen con artist Ezra.

Debuting as a one-hour special this summer on Disney Channel before moving in the fall to Disney XD, “Star Wars Rebels” is set about 14 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith”, at “a time where the Empire is securing its grip on the galaxy and hunting down the last of the Jedi Knights as a fledgling rebellion against the Empire is taking shape.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Star Wars
TAGSDISNEYdisney XDLucasfilmStar WarsSTAR WARS REBELS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP