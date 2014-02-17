Watch: Lucasfilm debuts first ‘Star Wars Rebels’ teasers

(CBR) Lucasfilm has debuted the first two teasers for the upcoming Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels, both prominently featuring the Force-sensitive teen con artist Ezra.

Debuting as a one-hour special this summer on Disney Channel before moving in the fall to Disney XD, “Star Wars Rebels” is set about 14 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith”, at “a time where the Empire is securing its grip on the galaxy and hunting down the last of the Jedi Knights as a fledgling rebellion against the Empire is taking shape.”